Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded

You need the Loom to craft the best gear in Enshrouded. While it may seem like a common tool, there’s only one place to get it: the Weaver’s Cottage. Here’s how to get there.

Before you find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded

Behold! East Lapis! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to prepare before looking for Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded. I recommend the following:

Be at least level 22 (hopefully higher)

(hopefully higher) Arm yourself with ranged weapons (I recommend Wands)

Upgrade your Glider (it will help you get to the Weaver’s Cottage faster)

Unlock the Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands Fast Travel

There’s a large Shrouded area right between the Weaver’s Cottage and the Ancient Spire. While you can go on foot, you should fly over it and save yourself the trouble. The Weaver’s Cottage is in a high-level area where a bunch of enemies with projectiles will attack you. This is why you need to be at a high enough level and have some ranged weapons. I brought three Wands, each with a different element, and didn’t have much trouble. You should be good to go if you have all of the above.

Enshrouded: Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage

East Lapis Map Location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

The Weaver’s Cottage is located in East Lapis. It’s the first house on your left after entering the town from the main gate. This little town is on the very eastern edge of the map. You’ll know when you get there if you see a broken bridge leading into the town. Even before you enter East Lapis, you’ll be attacked by enemies, so make sure you have your Wands ready. The enemies aren’t tough, but there are many of them. After you clear the enemies, go into the house, get the Loom, and leave that forsaken place.

It’s a bit of a fixer-upper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get to East Lapis in Enshrouded

The easiest way to get to East Lapis is to jump to the east from Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands Fast Travel and fly over the large shrouded area. Once you land on the other side, head more to the east. East Lapis is slightly north of the Ocean’s Heart enemy encampment.