To recruit Mike and Sulley to your village, you first have to help them through some peculiar tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One such task involves finding some Blue Soda.

Mike gives you two tokens to obtain three sodas which is why actually getting the Blue Soda seems rather tricky. You don’t have enough to get it which means this task is designed to trick you, so here’s how to get the Blue Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do you get the Blue Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To get the Blue Soda from the vending machine, you have to turn on the machine by clicking the switch located to the left of the machine and then pick the soda up from it. This process is pretty easy once you know what to do, so here are the exact steps to follow if you are having trouble with this task.

Head to the Monsters, Inc. Realm lobby right outside of the Laugh Floor door.

right outside of the Laugh Floor door. Walk to the corner of the room where a red and blue vending machine is sitting next to each other and approach the blue machine.

You can’t get the Blue Soda until the machine is on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look to the left of the blue vending machine to find a blue switch.

Interact with the blue switch to turn on the vending machine.

to turn on the vending machine. Approach the blue vending machine and interact with it.

and interact with it. Transfer the Blue Soda from the machine to your inventory.

The Blue Soda is now yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The blue vending machine also has three free Slush Ice in it, so make sure you grab these too so you can use them to cook up some recipes like Banana Split or Dream Fizz. Each vending machine you come across has a couple of free goodies for you to grab.

Now that you have the Blue Soda for Mike’s “Eye on the Prize” quest, you’re officially one step closer to unlocking Mike and Sulley so they can officially join your valley as permanent residents. You also need to grab the Red Soda, which can be picked up right away from the red vending machine, and the Green Soda, which is obtained by smashing the green vending machine with your pickaxe, before you can continue onwards in Mike’s quest.