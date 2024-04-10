Category:
Disney

How to make Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A minty treat for the hot summer days.
Published: Apr 10, 2024
Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley waiting to be served
If you crave something sweet in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s hard to find a simpler desert than the Mint Sorbet. With only two ingredients and no sugar, this is one treat you don’t want to miss.

Mint Sorbet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley character is making Mint Sorbet
Only two easy-to-find ingredients. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley, visit any cooking station and combine the following ingredients:

  • Mint
  • Slush Ice

I like making this recipe because both ingredients are super easy to get and require zero gardening. It might be just in my game, but many villagers often ask for Mint Sorbet when they order things in the restaurant.

How to get ingredients for Mint Sorbet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s how to get each ingredient:

Mint

Disney Dreamlight Valley character is standing in front of Mint
Mint grows in the Frosted Heights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Mint in Frosted Heights. Walk around the area and look for a green stalk with plenty of leaves. Pick it up and become a proud owner of Mint. Four or five Mints normally grow in Frosted Heights. I suggest creating a chest dedicated to spices and hoarding Mint because you’ll need it for many other recipes.

Slush Ice

Slush Ice in Remy's Restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Why do you have so much Slush Ice, Remy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Slush Ice from Remy’s restaurant. A single serving costs 150 gold. If you have some money saved, I suggest buying one or two stacks of Slush Ice so you don’t have to revisit the restaurant every time you need more. Slush Ice isn’t used for many other recipes, so don’t worry too much about hoarding it. Remy has an infinite supply of the stuff, so you can always buy more if you run out.

