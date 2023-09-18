Disney Dreamlight Valley players are convinced they’ve found a way to predict what’s coming next

Disney is a massive franchise with content that is always being expanded upon, so Disney Dreamlight Valley players have high hopes that all of their favorite characters, locations, and stories will eventually make their way to the valley. With so much content to choose from, it’s tough to predict where Gameloft will take the Disney game next, but players now think they’ve found a fairly reliable way to at least guess what may arrive soon.

One player noticed a new Pocahontas filter for both the furniture and wardrobe system. Neither a Pocahontas Realm nor any characters from it are present in the game yet, so this player wondered if this might be a hint that she will join the valley in the future.

This filter only has one item that can fall within it, which is a Scenic Painting, so it’s a bit odd that an entire filter would be added only to introduce one item. Because of this, players got to thinking that it might be in preparation for something more including the arrival of the Disney princess herself in the near future.

After this player pointed out the new Pocahontas filter, other fans quickly pointed out how many other filters are available in the game with little to no content available to go with them. Films like The Princess and the Frog, Turning Red, Inside Out, Hercules, Big Hero 6, Finding Nemo, Alice in Wonderland, and The Nightmare Before Christmas have a dedicated filter with a few assets available in the game, but no Realm or characters to complement them.

While it’s possible some Disney films will only ever have featured furniture and clothing in Disney Dreamlight Valley, especially with live-action films like Hocus Pocus and Pirates of the Caribbean since it might be too tough to adapt them to the cartoon style of the game, most others seem likely to have characters are Realms be added eventually.

There are a ton of different filters that might be hints for future arrivals. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Several characters from the filters that have no characters or Realms have previously surfaced among leaked characters including Hercules, Megara, Hades, and Phil from Hercules and Alice, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, and The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

The Hercules filter and its associated crew seem to be especially anticipated among players as the comments under the original post highlight how much fans want to see them arrive in the valley.

It’s tough to imagine certain universes the filters cover never making their way to the valley, especially with Disney staples like Snow White, Pocahontas, and The Princess and the Frog, so some arrivals seem more a matter of when rather than if which means the filter system could certainly hinting at their imminent arrival. Other filters being expanded to include a Realm and characters seem less certain like Lightyear since it is a prequel film for Buzz Lightyear and the iconic Space Ranger is already in the valley as part of Toy Story.

So far, expansions to the valley happen about every two months which means it is a slow but steady process to see what will arrive in the valley next. These filters are certainly a reliable way to see what content Gameloft has been prioritizing and potentially what could be coming soon, but we’ll just have to wait and see if this theory proves true as the next updates arrive.

