Be prepared: Disney Dreamlight Valley urges players to ready up for new Scar update

On Oct. 19, Disney Dreamlight Valley will get its first free update which includes a continuation of the main scenario and the addition of Scar from The Lion King. Players are readying their valleys for the new addition, but Gameloft has urged players to consider some additional steps before the update goes live.

The update will be applied to the game at 8am CT on Oct. 19, and there are some things the developers have suggested players do both before and after the update to ensure their gameplay is not interrupted and save files don’t go missing.

First, before the Disney Dreamlight Valley update goes live, Gameloft told fans to be prepared by saving the game. Make sure your game is saved to the Cloud by playing online and making sure that the game doesn’t have any issues when trying to save it.

Then, close the game completely in preparation for the update.

During the time the game is applying the update, keep it closed, and don’t play the game offline while the update is in progress. Once the patch is complete, load up the game and immediately save it before progressing anything.

For those with cross-save, Gameloft recommends opening and saving the game on one device at a time before diving into the new content.

After the patch, players will be able to participate in a new Star Path immediately, and Scar’s story arc will be added to the game. Players will need to have completed the quest “The Curse”, which requires players to fix the pillars of Friendship, Courage, Trust, and Power. In addition, the Sunlit Plateau must already be unlocked.

Players with a Founder’s Pack or Xbox Game Pass will be able to jump in immediately and update their games on Oct. 19.

The Toy Story update will come later this fall, and Disney Dreamlight Valley will likely have one or two more major content updates before the end of the year too.