Disney Dreamlight Valley Jungle Getaway update countdown – Exact start time and date

It’s nearly time to return to the vast jungle within The Lion King Realm as Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Jungle Getaway update is almost here. If you want to explore the new content as soon as possible, you need to know exactly when the Jungle Getaway update will be released.

There are new characters, items, a fresh Star Path, and so much more packed in this content drop. You’ll want to get started as soon as possible since some parts of this update are only available for a limited amount of time, so here’s the exact time and date the Jungle Getaway update will be released for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The gang’s finally back together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jungle Getaway update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released on Oct. 9 and is expected to launch at exactly 8am CT. A precise release time is never shared ahead of updates, but so far every update has been released at exactly this time.

If you’re unsure when this is for your time zone, you can see exactly how far away the update is based on our countdown here. It’s set to 8am CT on Oct. 9, and will remain so unless the developers unexpectedly decide to change the usual schedule.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Jungle Getaway update countdown

Checking this countdown regularly is the best way to see exactly how far away the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update is. We also have the launch time translated across a wide variety of different time zones if you also want to know the precise time it’s launching in your area.

PT: 6am on Oct. 9

6am on Oct. 9 CT: 8pm on Oct. 9

8pm on Oct. 9 ET: 9am on Oct. 9

9am on Oct. 9 AST: 9am on Oct. 9

9am on Oct. 9 BST: 2pm on Oct. 9

2pm on Oct. 9 CEST: 3pm on Oct. 9

3pm on Oct. 9 JST: 10pm on Oct. 9

10pm on Oct. 9 AEST: 11pm on Oct. 9

I hope you’re ready to eat some bugs with the boys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jungle Getaway update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has lots of fresh content including two new characters, a new Star Path event, game optimizations, and much more. All of the content is free and tied to the base game since the storyline and content updates for A Rift in Time came to an end in the Dapper Delights update.

The stars of this update are Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King. it’s time to venture back into The Lion King Realm to find them so they can reunite with Simba, Nala, and Scar in the valley. Both characters bring with them new quests to complete and plenty of special items you can unlock as you befriend them.

This is the first time we’ve gone back into a Realm to unlock additional characters, so it’s possible the explorable area may expand to accommodate their arrival. The Lion King Realm is already pretty big though, so it also might stay exactly the same.

Are you ready to rock? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next big feature included in this update is The Night Show Star Path. This is a fresh event packed with plenty of duties you can complete to earn exclusive rewards. The theme for this one is rock, music, Disney villains, and Disney princesses.

This event has lots of rock-style clothing, including leather pants, combat boots, and jackets with pins. It also has new furniture like a modern stage you can rock out on, explosive fire pyrotechnics, and dazzling stage lights.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has always worked to include actual items Disney fans may be familiar with like iconic theme park rides and stalls, but this update is expanding upon this idea in a new way. The Star Path event will also feature the first-ever Loungefly backpacks.

If you’re a Disney fan, you’re likely familiar with this designer brand known for unique Disney and other pop culture backpacks they produce. Two Loungefly backpacks included in the Star Path have been teased: a Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Fantasia style and a Maleficient bag. Both are modeled after real Loungefly designs you can buy or might already own.

I already have too many Loungeflys, but I might need this Maleficient one too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s also a spooky ghost Mickey Mouse Loungefly bag that will likely be obtainable through an event, quest, or code. We don’t know exactly how to get this one yet, but the developers said it will be announced on Disney Dreamlight Valley’s social platforms at some point after the update goes live.

Outside of these big additions, the Jungle Getaway update also has some game optimizations and smaller additions. This includes allowing furniture to appear in any empty clothing spot at Scrooge McDuck’s shop, fresh items available for purchase, and new control settings for furniture mode.

After this update, there’s still a lot in store for the valley before the year ends. The late 2024 Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap promises a showcase stream that might reveal a new DLC and another update that reunites Sally with Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

