Disney Dreamlight Valley Festival of Foolishness 2024 event guide

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festival of Foolishness is dedicated to trickery and nonsense—and it’s officially back for a second run. This event works very differently from all others, which means you may need some help navigating through it.

Although this event is pretty small, it’s quite easy to complete once you know how it works, which means it’s worth working on for some easy rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 installment of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festival of Foolishness event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Festival of Foolishness 2024 guide

Vanellope and Sulley are up to no good. Image via Gameloft

Your main goal in the Festival of Foolishness event is to help Vanellope and Sulley with their anti-pranking schemes so you can earn some free goodies. They think the greatest prank of all is not actually pranking anyone, so you need to navigate through various pranking situations while deciding how you want to celebrate this event.

What is the Festival of Foolishness in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Festival of Foolishness is a special text-based event that takes place entirely outside of Disney Dreamlight Valley but grants you some in-game rewards. It’s essentially an interactive story that involves the residents of the valley and is focused on pranks.

How to start the Festival of Foolishness in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can start and participate in the Festival of Foolishness event in two different ways:

The event plays the same regardless of which option you choose and there are only minor differences between them. The webpage version of the event is a bit more visually detailed and on theme, while the Discord channel version makes it easier to chat with other players about the event or start over to try and earn new codes.

The choices you make determine which codes you unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Festival of Foolishness rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the rewards you can earn in the Festival of Foolishness event are granted from exclusive codes you unlock throughout the event. There are nine Festival of Foolishness codes you can redeem for rewards.

None of the rewards for this event are exclusive, but you do get some decent items for your efforts. Here are all of the rewards you get for redeeming the event codes.

250 Moonstones

25 Coconuts

25 Iron Ingots

10 Night Shards

10 Dream Shards

25 Rope

25 Hardwood

10 Soufflé

Five Purple Hydrangeas

Five Blue Hydrangeas

Five Pink Hydrangeas

Five White & Red Hydrangeas

Five Sunflowers

Three Diamond

Three Sapphire

Three Ruby

Five Anglerfish

Five Fugu

Five Kingfish

How long is the Festival of Foolishness in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Festival of Foolishness lasts for exactly a month from July 16 to Aug. 16, which gives you a solid amount of time to participate in this event. You have to redeem all nine codes before the event ends to claim the rewards they offer.

All of the codes featured in this event are just some of the many Disney Dreamlight Valley codes you can redeem. This event is also running alongside the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event, so make sure you don’t forget to work on this one too if you want to earn even more prizes.

