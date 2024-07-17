Image Credit: Bethesda
Taking a picture with Sulley and Vanellope in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Festival of Foolishness 2024 event guide

To prank or not to prank?
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Published: Jul 17, 2024 11:29 am

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festival of Foolishness is dedicated to trickery and nonsense—and it’s officially back for a second run. This event works very differently from all others, which means you may need some help navigating through it.

Although this event is pretty small, it’s quite easy to complete once you know how it works, which means it’s worth working on for some easy rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 installment of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festival of Foolishness event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Festival of Foolishness 2024 guide

Vanellope and Sulley hiding in some bushes for the Festival of Foolishness 2024 event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Vanellope and Sulley are up to no good. Image via Gameloft

Your main goal in the Festival of Foolishness event is to help Vanellope and Sulley with their anti-pranking schemes so you can earn some free goodies. They think the greatest prank of all is not actually pranking anyone, so you need to navigate through various pranking situations while deciding how you want to celebrate this event.

What is the Festival of Foolishness in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Festival of Foolishness is a special text-based event that takes place entirely outside of Disney Dreamlight Valley but grants you some in-game rewards. It’s essentially an interactive story that involves the residents of the valley and is focused on pranks.

How to start the Festival of Foolishness in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can start and participate in the Festival of Foolishness event in two different ways:

The event plays the same regardless of which option you choose and there are only minor differences between them. The webpage version of the event is a bit more visually detailed and on theme, while the Discord channel version makes it easier to chat with other players about the event or start over to try and earn new codes.

Some text and a code in the Festival of Foolishness Disney Dreamlight Valley event.
The choices you make determine which codes you unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Festival of Foolishness rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the rewards you can earn in the Festival of Foolishness event are granted from exclusive codes you unlock throughout the event. There are nine Festival of Foolishness codes you can redeem for rewards.

None of the rewards for this event are exclusive, but you do get some decent items for your efforts. Here are all of the rewards you get for redeeming the event codes.

  • 250 Moonstones
  • 25 Coconuts
  • 25 Iron Ingots
  • 10 Night Shards
  • 10 Dream Shards
  • 25 Rope
  • 25 Hardwood
  • 10 Soufflé
  • Five Purple Hydrangeas
  • Five Blue Hydrangeas
  • Five Pink Hydrangeas
  • Five White & Red Hydrangeas
  • Five Sunflowers
  • Three Diamond
  • Three Sapphire
  • Three Ruby
  • Five Anglerfish
  • Five Fugu
  • Five Kingfish

How long is the Festival of Foolishness in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Festival of Foolishness lasts for exactly a month from July 16 to Aug. 16, which gives you a solid amount of time to participate in this event. You have to redeem all nine codes before the event ends to claim the rewards they offer.

All of the codes featured in this event are just some of the many Disney Dreamlight Valley codes you can redeem. This event is also running alongside the Majesty and Magnolias Star Path event, so make sure you don’t forget to work on this one too if you want to earn even more prizes.

