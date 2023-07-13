A princess is racing into Disney Dreamlight Valley in new DreamSnaps update

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “The Remembering” update arrived on June 7 and was the game’s most story-driven one yet, which has kept players quite busy since. Now, on July 13, Gameloft has already returned to tease the next update, which will bring a new character to players to recruit and implement a new feature that will allow players to gain impressive rewards like Moonstones.

The sixth major content expansion is titled the “DreamSnaps Update” and will feature the arrival of Wreck-It Ralph’s iconic Sugar Rush princess Vanellope von Schweetz. This update will also debut the DreamSnaps feature Gameloft previously teased as a new way for players to earn free Moonstones and express their creativity.

That's not a sugar rush you're feeling – that's a friendly new face racing into Disney Dreamlight Valley!



Vanellope is lined up and ready to bring her speed and fantasy whimsy to the DreamSnaps Update, coming soon to a Valley near you! 🏎️✨ pic.twitter.com/8AL9PCJ5b2 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) July 13, 2023

Vanellope’s arrival will also bring her house, which seems to be inspired by the Diet Cola Mountain she took up residence in before meeting Ralph plus the general candy aesthetic of Sugar Rush, and at least a few other items for players to unlock as they level up their friendship with her. The iconic candy car she creates with Ralph to participate in a race during Wreck-It Ralph is also featured in this art and is likely one of the items players will unlock upon getting to know her better.

The DreamSnaps feature arriving in this update is a photo and creativity-based feature that takes place entirely in the game, not through social media as some players were worried about, and allows players to submit their designs and vote on others. Each week, players will be able to earn a minimum of 300 Moonstones just for participating but may earn much more depending on how their submission scores. An additional 50 Moonstones are awarded to players who vote on other players’ designs.

Outside of Vanellope’s arrival and the addition of the DreamSnaps feature, it’s currently unknown what else this update might include. Players won’t see the arrival of a new Star Path to work on just yet since the current one will be active until Aug. 6, 2023.

It’s also unlikely that the main storyline will pick up again so soon after the previous update since players had more story quests than ever before to work with. Vanellope is sure to have a few friendship quests to work through, though, so players will at least have these to keep them busy for now.

Vanellope has been teased for quite a while, but she’s finally almost here. Image via Gameloft

The “DreamSnaps Update” seems to be a smaller one in comparison to some of the other updates that have occurred and this seems to be a pattern with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s update schedule. Every other update seems to be massive while the one in between is a bit smaller, so players can enjoy what this update brings but also look forward to the September update, which should be packed with exciting content including Belle’s arrival, a Beauty and the Beast Realm, and a new Star Path.

Although Gameloft hasn’t revealed when the “DreamSnaps Update” will launch just yet, Disney Dreamlight Valley does have somewhat of a regular update schedule that allows players to at least estimate when it will arrive. After the key artwork and name of an update are revealed, the devs usually announce the official release date around a few days to a week afterward.

A new update also arrives around every two months and “The Remembering” update was delivered to players on June 7. Gameloft only announced the release date one day before the last update actually launched and this occurred about a week after the artwork was revealed, so based on this, players can likely expect the update to launch sometime next week or early in the week after.

