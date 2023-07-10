Disney Dreamlight Valley finally adding a new way for players to earn free Moonstones

While much of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s content is free for all players to obtain through working hard around the valley, there are also many exclusive assets only obtainable with Moonstones through the premium shop. And since Moonstones are rather tough to obtain without spending money, players have been upset by the current system for quite some time.

Luckily, Gameloft revealed a new feature on July 10 that seems to be aimed at making Moonstones more readily available. The new feature is called DreamSnaps and is focused on implementing weekly challenges for players to participate in.

The DreamSnaps Update in coming soon and with it, a brand new way to flex your creativity and earn exciting rewards!



✅ Submit a photo in weekly challenges

✅ Vote on your faves

✅ Earn weekly Moonstones (and more)! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) July 10, 2023

After entering these challenges, players will then be rewarded with Moonstones and other rewards. All players can also vote on submissions to decide which ones are their favorites.

Gameloft is adding DreamSnaps as a developing feature that is meant to keep players busy between the larger content updates. Because of this, it will be an evolving feature that continuously changes and that players can provide feedback on over time.

The details surrounding this feature are rather vague so far, but it seems to be some kind of photo and design-based competition that asks players to share snapshots from around their valley. Since there will be weekly challenges, perhaps a new theme will arrive each week for players to tackle and they will then be awarded prizes based on either how many challenges they enter or how well their entry scores.

There is no official release date for this feature just yet, but DreamSnaps seems to be a key feature arriving in the early summer update based on a teaser Gameloft previously shared as part of its late 2023 roadmap. In this teaser, the player is wearing a T-shirt that seems to possibly be representing the DreamSnaps icon since it is unlike any content currently in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s roadmap for late 2023. Image via Gameloft

The roadmap teases a new feature that will allow players to express their creativity for prizes, which lines up perfectly with the DreamSnaps announcement. Based on this, it’s fairly likely that DreamSnaps will arrive as part of the summer’s major content update.

Players have been frustrated by both Moonstones and the premium shop’s high prices since they launched on Feb. 16, 2023, so this new feature already has players hopeful that the currency will become much more obtainable after DreamSnaps launches. Since Disney Dreamlight Valley’s last update was released in June and new updates generally arrive every other month, players can likely expect this new feature to arrive with a larger update sometime in August.

