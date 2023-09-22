What is Willpower in Diablo 4?

Where there's a will, there's a power. Or a way to get it.

In Diablo 4, increasing your stats may not seem like a priority, especially when it comes to Willpower. But it is a stat that boosts all characters, and depending on your class, you’ll also gain an additional class bonus that can affect your spells, abilities, and overall gameplay.

Willpower in Diablo 4 explained

Willpower is classified as a Core Stat with different bonuses for different classes, and the amount of Willpower you start with also depends upon this. As are the bonuses you will receive.

Although everyone can benefit from Willpower because it grants the bonus of healing and Overpower damage to all classes, certain classes can also get resource regeneration or increase skill damage.

Class Starting Willpower Additional class Willpower bonuses Barbarian Seven Gain Resource generation per point of Willpower Druid 10 Gain Skill damage per point of Willpower Necromancer Eight Gain Resource generation per point of Willpower Rogue Eight None. Sorcerer Eight Gain Resource generation per point of Willpower

Almost all classes use Willpower in various ways. Barbarians, Necromancers, and Sorcerers heavily run through their primary resource, so every point of Willpower goes a long way, and every point you have in Willpower for Druids will increase your damage, which is great if you’re looking to improve your DPS.

How to get Willpower in Diablo 4

These two items can boost Willpower through the All Stats bonus. Images via Wowhead

You can get additional Willpower by wearing pieces of armor that offer Core Stat bonuses, wearing jewelry that offers All Stat bonuses, and you can get plus two to your chosen Core Stat, like Willpower, from certain Altars of Lilith.

Once you collect all the Altars of Lilith, you’ll get plus 68 Willpower and 68 to all your other Core Stats. So it’s worth your while finding all of them.

Depending on your class and build, you may also gain additional Willpower points from your Paragon boards when they’re near specific glyphs. But if your path on your Paragon Board is focused on other stats, there is a way to increase your Willpower temporarily.

All Willpower Consumables in Diablo 4

Blessed Guide is a Magical Incense and is the only consumable in Diablo 4 that temporarily boosts your Willpower.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to finish the campaign and then some to craft it. Images via Blizzard Entertainment

By consuming Blessed Guide, your Willpower increased by 25 for every nearby player, lasting for 20 minutes. This is an incredible consumable when fighting alongside friends or battling a World Boss. I like to keep a few of these on hand because they’re instrumental during PvE events, and they can make a difference in how quickly you can take out the enemy and end an event.

The downside is that you can only have one incense active at a time and must be level 50 to craft it. And some ingredients are rare.

How to craft Blessed Guide in Diablo 4

To craft Blessed Guide in Diablo 4, you will need to be level 50 and have the following six ingredients:

Five Angelbreath – This is a common ingredient that can be found in all five regions of the Sanctuary. Two Fiend Rose – This rare plant spawns in specific situations. You can get it during Helltide Events, in Helltide Chests, and on extremely rare occasions, in Silent Chests. 10 Biteberry – This can be found in The Fractured Peaks. 10 Reddamine – This can only be found in the Dry Steppes. Five Paletongue – This is classified as a monster part you can get by defeating evil humans, like Arsonists. 5,000 gold

Once you have all the items, head to an Alchemist in any of the major cities and craft your incense.

Willpower may be only one of four Core Stats, but for every point you have in it, you gain healing and Overpower bonuses, regardless of class, so it’s a Core Stat to keep in your mind while building your character.

