How to open console on CS:GO

Most first-person shooters have a menu that gives you all the tools you need to change your settings—but Counter-Strike isn’t like most first-person shooters.

CS:GO has a menu with settings catered to HUD, crosshair, and mouse sensitivity, though it’s nothing compared with the console.

The console can be used to personalize your setup and optimize your computer to make the most out of the game. Or if you want to easily change settings on the fly or bind keys and commands, the console is the answer.

If you’re not using console commands, you’re simply missing out on CS:GO’s full potential. If you want to take your first-person shooter to the next level, the console is the way to go.

Here’s how to activate and open up the console.

All you have to do is load up CS:GO, click Options in the top right corner of the screen, select Game Settings and choose the fourth option to Enable Develop Console. Set it to yes and you should be good to go.

The default key binding for the console is the tilde key (~), which is typically found directly left of 1 on your keyboard. But if you want to change it to something more suitable, head to the Keyboard / Mouse settings.

From there, scroll down, find Toggle Console, and click the right-hand box to choose your binding. There’s nothing wrong with using tilde, but the F-keys are a sensible alternative.

