One of Warzone 2’s newest modes disabled less than a week after hitting live servers

This is likely a bummer for many.

A new game mode just added into Call of Duty: Warzone 2 last week in its season three update has already been disabled, Infinity Ward announced today.

The Massive Resurgence mode has been disabled while the developer investigates an issue with “irregular circle behavior,” it said. The devs have added Resurgence Trios and Quads in its place for the time being.

We have disabled the Massive Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.0 while we investigate an issue with irregular circle behavior. We have added Resurgence Trios and Quads in its place. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 18, 2023

Earlier in the day, fellow Warzone 2 dev Raven Software deployed a fix for an issue that was “causing the gas circle to not align with the positioning of the gas itself.” But the bug has persisted so much that the mode had to be turned off for the time being.

Massive Resurgence is a respawn mode, normally reserved for the small map Ashika Island, playable on the massive battle royale map of Al Mazrah. It’s been requested by players for some time, but the issue has taken it away almost as soon as it arrived.

Call of Duty has had a tough week in the court of public opinion since season three launched on April 12. Multiple content creators have spoken out against the update for its lack of excitement, questionable decisions in the patch notes, new pay-to-win bundles, and lackluster content.

There’s also a bug that has led to wins and losses both not tracking correctly in Warzone 2, so it might be time to dabble in some other games for the time being until these issues are fixed properly.

❗️ We're still receiving reports of this issue and are investigating a fix. https://t.co/WcySwJQzCd — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 18, 2023

It’s unclear how long Massive Resurgence will be missing from the game while the fix is worked on.