Dr Disrespect’s opinion on Call of Duty’s season 3 is short—but not very sweet

Fans of content creators everywhere are always interested in what their favorite streamer has to say about new stuff in the gaming world, and one of the most popular streamers in the world is always willing to share his opinion when asked.

Always eloquent and succinct, Dr Disrespect offered his opinion on the new season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 today in a way that only he can. In short, Doc thinks that the game’s new offerings really stink.

Call of Duty Season 3 pic.twitter.com/49yK9FuUMA — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) April 13, 2023

The Doc tweeted his opinion this time instead of addressing it live on stream, and it was an old clip at that, from a previous stream when he was playing Overwatch.

“Oh yeah?” Doc said in the video. “That’s interesting.” He then stood up, turned around, faced his backside toward the camera, and completely emptied his stomach with a loud and rather disgusting fart.

It’s nothing new for Doc to be offering his opinion on CoD in recent years, but usually, he uses the other side of his body to do so. But the message is as clear (and smelly) as ever in the video he tweeted, and it is that he’s definitely not a fan of what’s going on in MW2, Warzone 2, or DMZ right now.

Doc’s upcoming game, Deadrop, is looking to be a direct competitor to CoD’s DMZ mode in the extraction shooter genre, so that must be taken into consideration when fielding his opinion—or just enjoy the flatulence.

Combined with the high-octane gaming, and all of the violence, speed, and momentum, one can only help but wonder just how bad that streaming room stinks.