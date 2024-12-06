How to get and use the horseshoe in Black Ops 6 Zombies Citadelle des Morts

There are several secrets for you to unlock as you explore the Citadelle des Morts map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. One of these secrets has to do with a mysterious horseshoe you can find while exploring the map, and what you have to do with it.

The horseshoe doesn’t provide any context on how you can use it, or what you can use it for while playing on this zombies map. Like many items you’ll be attempting to find, such as the Dragon or Raven swords, or stamps, there are several steps on figuring out what you have to do to solve the larger mystery awaiting you. The horseshoe should be one of the easier ones, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the horseshoe and then how to use it in Black Ops 6.

Where to get the horseshoe in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Here’s where you need to go to find the barn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the horseshoe on the west side of the map, inside the barn. It’s relatively close to your starting location when you initially arrive at Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6. Although it’s an easy item to grab early on during your run, you’re better off not grabbing it until you want to complete the task associated with the horseshoe. You’ll find it easier to complete everything in a single round rather than breaking it up.

Shoot the horseshoe with a pack-a-punch gun to knock it down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive inside the barn, go to the west entrance and look up. The horseshoe will be on the wall above the entrance. You can shoot it down by using any Pack-a-Punch weapon you have on you and then pick it up. With the horseshoe on your character, the next step is to use it and work toward actively making it a valuable item.

You want to make sure you complete the main quest on this map until you reach the pack-a-punch unlock. From here, you also want to make sure you speak with Krafft, an NPC you can find locked in one of the cells, who should be next to the Quick Revive station.

How to use the horseshoe in Black Ops 6 Zombies

When you’re ready to use the horseshoe, make your way to the center of the map and find the cannon. It’s the same cannon you used to fire at the castle’s main entrance, blowing open the large doors. The cannon should now be facing toward the town. Move to the front of the cannon and interact with it, and you’ll be shot out of it toward the town. it costs 500 points to do this. You’ll be covered in electricity, which changes the horseshoe.

Shoot yourself from a cannon to begin this ritual process. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you land, look up at the sky and try to locate a storm cloud on the west or east side of the map. The location of the storm cloud changes, but it should be in one of those directions. From there, make your way to the storm cloud and try to find the new horseshoe, now called the Pegasus’ Horseshoe. Pick it up from the ground, and then return to the entrance of the Citadelle des Morts map where you first started the game.

You should now see a yellow symbol on the west side of this entrance. Interact with the sigil, and the horseshoe will levitate in the air. You now need to eliminate multiple zombies near the sigil, absorbing the souls of these creatures to fuel the ritual.

After you’ve defeated enough zombies, a box appears where the horseshoe previously was, and you’ll have completed this portion of the larger Easter egg on the Citadelle des Morts map in Black Ops 6. You can now start to work on the various other pieces of it, bringing you one step closer to completing this larger activity.

