Warzone 2’s new update is so lackluster, a top CoD YouTuber says he’ll be playing Destiny 2 instead

It hasn’t been a great first impression of season three for Call of Duty players everywhere, whether it’s Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, pay-to-win skins in DMZ, or questionable decisions in Warzone 2 battle royale.

One of the most popular CoD YouTubers has already voiced his opinion, and it’s equally as uninspired—so much so, that JGOD says he’ll be returning to play Destiny 2 “until the midseason” update in a month.

So Season 3 Update 😅😅😅



– 2 New Weapons that feel ok

– Movement Changes are nice, but like only 20% the way it needs to be imo so not enough

– TTK Changes from the Call implied the changes would be more significant especially close range

– 1 Shot Sniping seems good, but still… pic.twitter.com/ieLdFe3VSU — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) April 12, 2023

The popular CoD content creator, boasting over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube where he’s known for his guides and breakdowns on things like time-to-kill, is not impressed with the new update. He said as much in a lengthy tweet today, accompanied by the “this is fine” dog GIF. Ouch.

JGOD says that the game’s two new weapons, the FJX Imperium sniper rifle and Cronen Squall battle rifle, “feel ok.” And that’s not exactly a glowing review for what is usually a main draw for players to return to CoD each season.

It wasn’t all negative, though. JGOD said he feels the movement changes are “nice” but “not enough,” the return of one-shot snipers in Warzone 2 is “good,” and the servers “seem more stable.” But is the update solid enough to keep JGOD on the game in the foreseeable future? Apparently not.

“Guess I have time to keep hunting those exotics in Destiny 2 until the mid season in about a month,” JGOD said.

There’s obviously still time for season three to turn it around in CoD. But it’s been a rough set of first returns for the massive FPS franchise’s new content. The midseason “reloaded” update for season three should be coming sometime in mid-May.