A new contender for the best battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has entered the arena. Say hello to the Cronen Squall.

The full-auto battle rifle feels like a stronger, chunkier assault rifle, and it kicks like a mule. But once you level it up and equip it with some cool attachments in the Gunsmith, it’s a very formidable weapon.

“With the best range and fire rate in its class, the Cronen Squall is a worthy contender across all modes,” Activision said about the gun. “Among its other Gunsmith attachments, choose from six different ammo types for its powerful 6.8 rounds and up your reserves with two options for extended magazines, including a mighty 50-round drum attachment.”

Related: Here are the patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 3

The Cronen Squall feels very nice to fire, and it’s reminiscent of a gun from Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone 1 called the Oden. It’s not quite as powerful or clunky, but it is a similar bullpup weapon.

Here’s the best way to set up your class and Gunsmith for the Cronen Squall.

Best Cronen Squall loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: HR 6.8 Barrel

HR 6.8 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Trophy System

Related: The best FJX Imperium loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

This set of attachments offers a well-balanced increase for the battle rifle, offering buffs to damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control. The Cronen Squall’s short 20-round base mag is an issue, so you may have to go without an optic on the gun to maintain your ability to stay in fights.

Thankfully, the iron sights for the gun are pretty solid, so you won’t really need a scope in most fights in MW2 multiplayer.

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40

SAKIN Tread-40 Barrel: LR 6.8 22″

LR 6.8 22″ Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Stock: B66 Pad

B66 Pad Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Trophy System

This alternate loadout keeps some of the buffs to the Cronen Squall’s overall stats but instead leans into a more methodical, long-range, heavy-fire approach as opposed to a run-and-gun tactical setup.

The AIM OP-V4 is still one of the better scope options in the game for when you’re trying to fire at mid-range or further and it offers some of the best visibility overall for any available optic.