It just wouldn’t be Modern Warfare 2 without the Intervention sniper rifle.

The classic bolt-action sniper came back in season three of MW2. It’s called the FJX Imperium, and it’s everything that CoD series veterans remember from 2009’s MW2 entry.

“The FJX Imperium gives that classic Call of Duty feel as a high-damage, bolt-action sniper rifle that’s absolutely deadly in the right hands,” Activision said. “It also features a new attachment type for its weapon class with the carry handle, including a tactical and heavy version. Regardless of how you build out the weapon, it’s quality over quantity with the FJX Imperium: with the lowest fire rate in its class and just five rounds per reload, you’ve got to make those shots count.”

You’ll need to either pace your shots or not miss any of them with the gun’s small magazine and slow fire rate. But once you get the fire rate’s cadence down to muscle memory, it’ll be like the old days as you one-shot enemies all across multiplayer.

Here’s the best set of attachments and class perks to use for the FJX Imperium in MW2.

Best FJX Imperium loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: Fahrenheit 29″

Fahrenheit 29″ Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Ammunition: .408 High Velocity

.408 High Velocity Rear Grip: CP60 Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

This set of attachments for the FJX Imperium focuses on increasing damage, range, and accuracy to help you rein in your shots and pick enemies off from a distance on a variety of MW2’s bigger maps. This loadout will have a big negative effect on handling, so keep that in mind when choosing your secondary weapon.

Best FJX Imperium quickscoping loadout in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: TAC-Command 19″

TAC-Command 19″ Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: FJX Kilo-TAC

FJX Kilo-TAC Ammunition: .408 High Velocity

.408 High Velocity Bolt: FJX Blast

Secondary: Preferred pistol, or SMG in an Overkill loadout

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Scavenger and Double Time, Fast Hands, Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Munitions Box

If running and gunning is more your speed, you can use this loadout to maximize your aim down sight speed while not losing much in the way of damage thanks to some attachments that will also keep your bullet velocity and damage range on the up and up.