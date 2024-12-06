How to get the Lion Sword in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies has a total of four Wonder Weapons to collect, each of which has specific requirements. If you need the Lion Sword and want to know how to unlock it’s full potential, we’ve got the walkthrough for you.

The Lion Sword, which turns into the Solaris, in BO6 Zombies is just one of the quartet that’s up for grabs. But turning it into the Wonder Weapon can be tricky—particularly if you’re not prepared or don’t know what you’re doing.

It’s worth getting set in advance for this one to make sure you have what you need, as there is a time limit that can make it more challenging. Here’s everything you need to know about acquiring the Lion Sword in BO6 Zombies.

How to get the Lion Sword in BO6 Zombies

Roar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before reaching the point where you can claim the Lion Sword, follow the waypoints that appear in game to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine. Once that’s done, continue opening the doors until you reach the Courtyard where four suits of armor line the edges.

Once you’re in Round 10, keep an eye out for a zombie with a bucket on its head and defeat it. Defeating it will drop a Stamp, so pick it up by holding the reload button over the item and head back to the Courtyard. Now look for the knight in the Courtyard with a Lion on the chest. This is the only knight who gives you the Lion Sword and giving the Stamp to the wrong knight will begin the process for one of the other three swords.

Once you have the Bastard Sword, do not kill the glowing Parasites that spawn. Instead, run towards the Speed Cola Perk-a-Cola machine outside the main castle and down the stairs on the side nearest the edge of the map (G5 on coordinates). Find the door with a Lion on it.

How to unlock the Lion door in BO6 Zombies

This is the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now by the door, equip your sword and kill the glowing Parasites one by one. After eliminating each one, the sword will glow. Now attack the door, which puts a glowing yellow symbol on it. Repeat this process four times.

If you kill one of the glowing Parasites without using the sword, you need to wait for a later round for them to spawn again. This complicates the process, however, so be careful. I highly recommend eliminating the majority of the zombies and leaving one remaining, so you can focus on the Parasites. If you’re in a multiplayer game, get one of the other players to lure the zombie away so you can focus on the task in hand. Once all four symbols are on the door and glowing, you can enter to complete the final step—but don’t rush in, take your time.

How to complete the Lion puzzle in BO6 Zombies

Glow for show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you enter the door, use any Gobblegums that will make the process easier. I used the Idle Eyes Gobblegum so the zombies didn’t attack me, allowing me to focus on the task. It’s also best to have a precision weapon to complete this puzzle.

Walk up to the stone altar in the middle of the room and hold the reload button to place the Bastard Sword, which will start to glow. Four yellow symbols will float towards the wall. Don’t do anything yet; making a mistake restarts the entire process. Look at the sword in the Altar and pay attention to the symbol shown, then shoot that symbol. When done correctly, a new symbol will appear and the process needs to be repeated until four symbols have been shot in the correct order.

If you make a mistake, you need to begin the process again and the order of the symbols may have changed. You only have one minute to complete the puzzle before being pulled out of the room. If that happens, complete the current round and try again in the next one.

Once done correctly, any zombies in the room will be eliminated immediately with a similar animation to a nuke and the Solais Lion of Light Sword can be collected. Congratulations, you now have a Pack-a-Punch sword.

