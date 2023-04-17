Sorry, but your Warzone 2 matches have mattered even less than usual recently

The rough breaks just keep on coming for Call of Duty: Warzone 2. After a lackluster season three debut last week, the game’s developer has confirmed a pretty awful new issue has popped up in-game.

Raven Software has confirmed an issue that is causing wins and losses in battle royale to not track correctly, meaning victory royales in recent days may have been lost in the ether forever.

❗️ We're investigating an issue causing Wins and Losses to not track correctly.https://t.co/Kco4KrxwaM — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 17, 2023

It’s unclear how long this issue has been going on in Warzone 2, but the most recent update was deployed on April 12, so it could be nearly a week of wins and losses not properly being added to the combat record. So if you haven’t won since then, maybe this was a blessing in disguise.

Season three of Warzone 2 began last week and the reaction has been less than stellar from casual players and content creators alike, so this news will come as further disappointment for BR fans everywhere.

Dr Disrespect gave a succinct response to the new season of Warzone 2 by nearly soiling his trousers, and JGOD said he’s looking forward to grinding out more exotic weapons in Destiny 2 than anything the new CoD season has brought.

Even former CoD world champion and Warzone 2 streamer TeePee was left flabbergasted by some of the decision-making in the update’s patch notes, echoing the sentiment of players everywhere who are unhappy with the game’s current state.

To top it off, new cosmetic bundles featuring DMZ-exclusive upgrades are being lambasted on social media for being pay-to-win, leaving CoD players to debate the ethics of the new paid items in the in-game store.

Players everywhere are hoping an update will be deployed soon to fix the issues with wins and losses tracking, so if CoD gamers are miserable while dropping into games of BR, their wins will at least count for something.