Call of Duty players debate just how pay-to-win new DMZ store bundles are

Some say it's not as bad as it seems.

Call of Duty players seem to be torn about recent additions to the in-game store, specifically a set of bundles featuring DMZ-specific perks that many are calling pay-to-win.

So far, two bundles added to the game since season three began last week offer operator skins and weapon blueprints with advantages specific to the DMZ mode in Warzone 2.

Last week’s “Bomb Squad” bundle features an operator skin that comes with a medium backpack, for example. And the new Classic Ghost Pack has two operator skins for Ghost that come equipped with a two-plate armor vest.

Many were quick to shout their discontent with such store bundles, including in a recent Reddit thread from this morning where some are saying that the perks given by these bundles are not as bad as they seem.

“I haven’t touched DMZ since season one, but these pay-to-win bundles have ensured I’ll never touch it again,” one commenter said. “Pay-to-win is the fastest way to get me to stop playing and it doesn’t bother me in the slightest. I refuse to take part in that. I wish more players cared about pay-to-win bullshit but the fact of the matter is they don’t. They will sell these bundles so fast.”

While it’s easy to see how exclusive perks behind paid content can be seen as pay-to-win, many DMZ players think the “bonus effect” on skins such as the armor vest is just minor in the grand scheme of the game mode.

“Okay, let’s be real here, it’s a minuscule ‘advantage,’ more like an incentive for new players to try out DMZ with a bolstered confidence given the ‘advantage’ their purchase granted, which is the equivalent of a whole 120 seconds of gameplay,” one dissenter said. “These bonuses mean absolutely nothing for people that play DMZ and have a robust locker.”

While the advantages given in the specific known bundles may seem minor, the potential for more powerful power-ups being added to bundles down the line is a legitimate cause for concern. Upcoming data-mined bundles will offer a free UAV and Self-Revive Kit, for example. But others are still not worried.

“This is only meant to help solo players who don’t play much,” another commenter said. “When I play with a three-man we never have problems getting gear fast.”

Regardless of whichever side of the fence players land on in the pay-to-win debate, it doesn’t seem like Activision will be pulling these bundles from the store any time soon.