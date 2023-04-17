New seasons in Call of Duty guarantee a few things for players. You can always count on a new battle pass, new weapons, and maybe a new map or two.
But one thing that you can also bet on is new store bundles chock full of cosmetic items for players to buy on top of their bi-monthly season pass purchases. If you’ve got CoD Points, get ready to spend them in season three.
Here are all of the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 store bundles in season three that we know about thanks to some data-mined information.
MW2 season 3 upcoming “pay-to-win” bundles
Quite a few bundles have been data mined from a recent update, revealing some controversial upcoming bundles that include exclusive items for DMZ specifically that many players are calling “pay-to-win.”
A couple of similar “pay-to-win” bundles have already been released, such as the Classic Ghost Pack, but more are on the way.
- May 2 – TRACER PACK: Dark Rituals II
- Price: 2,400 CoD Points
- Includes: Operator skin, Tracer weapon blueprints, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more
- Operator skin includes Self-Revive Kit “bonus effect” for DMZ
- Date TBA – Roze and Thorn
- Price: 1,800 CoD Points
- Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, Active Duty Slot for DMZ, more
- Operator skin includes free UAV “bonus effect” for DMZ
MW2 season 3 bundles available now
- TRACER PACK: Anime Boogie
- Price: 1,800 CoD Points
- “Anime Tango” blueprint
- “Electrified Juice” blueprint
- “Panel Breaker” vehicle skin
- “Sugoi” weapon decal
- “Last Ditch Melee” loading screen
- “Many Hats” emblem
- Classic Ghost Pack
- Price: 2,400 CoD Points
- “Classic Ghost” operator skin
- Includes 2-Plate Armor Vest “bonus effect” for DMZ
- “Hood Up Classic” operator skin
- “Loose Ends” blueprint
- “Fond Memories” blueprint
- Active Duty Slot for DMZ
- “BOO!” weapon charm
- “OG Ghost” weapon sticker
- “Ghosting Everyone” loading screen
- “Final moments” emblem
All upcoming MW2 bundles
- April 18 – TRACER PACK: Dr. Kushlov
- Price: 2,400 CoD Points
- Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, finisher, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more
- April 22 – Nightrunner
- Price: 1,800 CoD Points
- Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more
- April 24 – TRACER PACK: Cyber Riot
- Price: 2,400 CoD Points
- Includes: Operator skin, Tracer weapon blueprints, weapon charm, more
- April 26 – SOAP: Going Dark
- Price: 2,000 CoD Points
- Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, Active Duty Slot for DMZ, weapon charm, more
- April 28 – TRACER PACK: Thunderfront
- Price: 3,000 CoD Points
- Includes: Operator skin, Tracer weapon blueprints, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more
- April 30 – Shrouded
- Price: 1,800 CoD Points
- Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more
This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.