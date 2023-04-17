New seasons in Call of Duty guarantee a few things for players. You can always count on a new battle pass, new weapons, and maybe a new map or two.

But one thing that you can also bet on is new store bundles chock full of cosmetic items for players to buy on top of their bi-monthly season pass purchases. If you’ve got CoD Points, get ready to spend them in season three.

Here are all of the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 store bundles in season three that we know about thanks to some data-mined information.

MW2 season 3 upcoming “pay-to-win” bundles

Quite a few bundles have been data mined from a recent update, revealing some controversial upcoming bundles that include exclusive items for DMZ specifically that many players are calling “pay-to-win.”

A couple of similar “pay-to-win” bundles have already been released, such as the Classic Ghost Pack, but more are on the way.

Image via Activision

May 2 – TRACER PACK: Dark Rituals II Price: 2,400 CoD Points Includes: Operator skin, Tracer weapon blueprints, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more Operator skin includes Self-Revive Kit “bonus effect” for DMZ



Date TBA – Roze and Thorn Price: 1,800 CoD Points Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, Active Duty Slot for DMZ, more Operator skin includes free UAV “bonus effect” for DMZ



MW2 season 3 bundles available now

TRACER PACK: Anime Boogie Price: 1,800 CoD Points “Anime Tango” blueprint “Electrified Juice” blueprint “Panel Breaker” vehicle skin “Sugoi” weapon decal “Last Ditch Melee” loading screen “Many Hats” emblem



Image via Activision

Classic Ghost Pack Price: 2,400 CoD Points “Classic Ghost” operator skin Includes 2-Plate Armor Vest “bonus effect” for DMZ “Hood Up Classic” operator skin “Loose Ends” blueprint “Fond Memories” blueprint Active Duty Slot for DMZ “BOO!” weapon charm “OG Ghost” weapon sticker “Ghosting Everyone” loading screen “Final moments” emblem



All upcoming MW2 bundles

April 18 – TRACER PACK: Dr. Kushlov Price: 2,400 CoD Points Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, finisher, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more

April 22 – Nightrunner Price: 1,800 CoD Points Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more



Image via Activision

April 24 – TRACER PACK: Cyber Riot Price: 2,400 CoD Points Includes: Operator skin, Tracer weapon blueprints, weapon charm, more



April 26 – SOAP: Going Dark Price: 2,000 CoD Points Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, Active Duty Slot for DMZ, weapon charm, more

April 28 – TRACER PACK: Thunderfront Price: 3,000 CoD Points Includes: Operator skin, Tracer weapon blueprints, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more

April 30 – Shrouded Price: 1,800 CoD Points Includes: Operator skin, weapon blueprints, vehicle skin, weapon charm, more



This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.