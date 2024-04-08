Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth resource map

Scorched Earth is a whole new world in Ark: Survival Ascended. It’s a treasure trove of materials, and we’ve rounded every key resource on the map showing you the best and fastest ways to procure them.

Ark: Survival Ascended no longer restricts you to just The Island, as Scorched Earth offers a whole new way to enjoy Studio Wildcard’s survival and crafting title. Wyverns and Lymantria Desert Moths are just two of the new creatures in Scorched Earth, but they aren’t the only thing that occupy the land—a litany of resources await.

If you hope to survive Ark’s Scorched Earth content, you need food, crafting weapons and implements to help you cope with the demands of nature, and having a go-to map of Scorched Earth‘s resources should be at your beck and call.

Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth resource locations

All you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Certain resources are more valuable than others in Ark: Survival Ascended, so here’s a rundown of Scorched Earth‘s key materials, where to find them, and what they do.

Location Resource Description Screenshot by Dot Esports Cementing Paste “Paste created at Mortar and Pestle.” Screenshot by Dot Esports Crystal “This strange crystalline material can be shaped into lenses, used as an electronics component, or mixed into powerful explosives.“ Screenshot by Dot Esports Metal “A lump of unrefined metal ore, mined from rocks usually found high on mountains, or in caves. Can be refined in a Forge.“ Screenshot by Dot Esports Obsidian “A very rare resource, found underground. Can be broken down and used to make modern tech.“ Screenshot by Dot Esports Oil “A thick blob of unrefined oil. Can be refined with hide to make gasoline.“ Screenshot by Dot Esports Rare Flowers “Even the smell of this flower makes you slightly angry.“ Screenshot by Dot Esports Silica Pearls “These pearls are made almost entirely of silicon. Can be refined into silicon plates.“ Screenshot by Dot Esports Water Vein “Survivors may drink from Water Veins and place Water Wells on them.” Screenshot by Dot Esports Wyvern Eggs “Tremendously nourishing by itself, this egg provides extraordinary nutritional value in many cooking recipes.“

Once you’ve obtained the Ark: Survival Ascended resources you need, it’s time to focus on Scorched Earth‘s creatures. You can catch the new Fasolasuchus or Lymantria Desert Moth, learn how to resurrect dinosaurs with the Oasisaur, and hunt down the elusive Dear Jane notes.

