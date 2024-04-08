Category:
Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth resource map

Map out your resources.
Published: Apr 8, 2024 11:11 am
Scorched Earth is a whole new world in Ark: Survival Ascended. It’s a treasure trove of materials, and we’ve rounded every key resource on the map showing you the best and fastest ways to procure them.

Ark: Survival Ascended no longer restricts you to just The Island, as Scorched Earth offers a whole new way to enjoy Studio Wildcard’s survival and crafting title. Wyverns and Lymantria Desert Moths are just two of the new creatures in Scorched Earth, but they aren’t the only thing that occupy the land—a litany of resources await.

If you hope to survive Ark’s Scorched Earth content, you need food, crafting weapons and implements to help you cope with the demands of nature, and having a go-to map of Scorched Earth‘s resources should be at your beck and call.

Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth resource locations

Certain resources are more valuable than others in Ark: Survival Ascended, so here’s a rundown of Scorched Earth‘s key materials, where to find them, and what they do.

LocationResourceDescription
cementing paste locations in ark survival ascendedScreenshot by Dot EsportsCementing Paste“Paste created at Mortar and Pestle.”
crystals paste locations in ark survival ascendedScreenshot by Dot EsportsCrystalThis strange crystalline material can be shaped into lenses, used as an electronics component, or mixed into powerful explosives.
metal locations in ark survival ascendedScreenshot by Dot EsportsMetalA lump of unrefined metal ore, mined from rocks usually found high on mountains, or in caves. Can be refined in a Forge.
obsidian locations in ark survival ascendedScreenshot by Dot EsportsObsidianA very rare resource, found underground. Can be broken down and used to make modern tech.
oil locations in ark survival ascendedScreenshot by Dot EsportsOilA thick blob of unrefined oil. Can be refined with hide to make gasoline.
rare flowers locations in ark survival ascendedScreenshot by Dot EsportsRare FlowersEven the smell of this flower makes you slightly angry.
silica pearls locations in ark survival ascendedScreenshot by Dot EsportsSilica PearlsThese pearls are made almost entirely of silicon. Can be refined into silicon plates.
water vein locations in ark survival ascendedScreenshot by Dot EsportsWater VeinSurvivors may drink from Water Veins and place Water Wells on them.”
wyvern eggs locations in ark survival ascendedScreenshot by Dot EsportsWyvern EggsTremendously nourishing by itself, this egg provides extraordinary nutritional value in many cooking recipes.

Once you’ve obtained the Ark: Survival Ascended resources you need, it’s time to focus on Scorched Earth‘s creatures. You can catch the new Fasolasuchus or Lymantria Desert Moth, learn how to resurrect dinosaurs with the Oasisaur, and hunt down the elusive Dear Jane notes.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.