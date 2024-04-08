Ark: Survival Ascended: All Water Vein locations in Scorched Earth

Few resources are as important on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended as water and finding a Water Vein is like striking gold—and we can tell you where to find them.

While The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended has water in abundance, H2O is a harder find in the barren landscape of Scorched Earth and survivors need to utilize the environment around them as best as they can.

Though there are a few ways to get water in Scorched Earth, locating a Water Vein is the best choice, so we’re here to direct you to the perfect spots.

Every Water Vein location on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

Well, well, well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water Veins on Scorched Earth can be found across the environment, though there are only a few in the Desert areas on the edge of the map, and make a prime spot for building a base as they provide direct access to a water source.

Once you have identified a Water Vein, place a Water Well over the Water Vein to gain access to the water source. The crafting recipe for a Water Well is unlocked at level 15 and costs 10 Engram Points. The following materials are required:

30x Thatch

20x Fiber

15x Cementing Paste

50x Stone

10x Wood

10x Flint

Tip: If you have admin access, you can spawn a Water Vein using this code: admincheat Summon watervein_base_bp_c

The table below shows the approximate location of Water Veins on Scorched Earth.

Lon Lat 10.9 39.1 10.9 48.9 11.4 84.3 12.2 46.9 13.3 11.5 21.7 45.0 23.4 46.7 24.6 38.9 26.0 43.9 32.8 48.0 33.6 80.0 35.7 83.0 40.1 42.0 44.0 40.0 47.6 68.7 51.8 44.3 53.0 44.1 53.5 46.9 54.0 31.0 54.8 39.0 56.8 40.1 57.0 70.0 61.3 51.3 62.7 50.0 64.0 47.0 65.0 51.1 67.0 60.5 70.0 57.1 72.0 78.4 72.1 82.3 77.6 55.0 77.7 58.0 83.0 72.0 85.0 37.5 86.0 51.0

