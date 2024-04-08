Ark: Survival Ascended: All Water Vein locations in Scorched Earth

Few resources are as important on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended as water and finding a Water Vein is like striking gold—and we can tell you where to find them.
While The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended has water in abundance, H2O is a harder find in the barren landscape of Scorched Earth and survivors need to utilize the environment around them as best as they can.
Though there are a few ways to get water in Scorched Earth, locating a Water Vein is the best choice, so we’re here to direct you to the perfect spots.
Every Water Vein location on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended
Water Veins on Scorched Earth can be found across the environment, though there are only a few in the Desert areas on the edge of the map, and make a prime spot for building a base as they provide direct access to a water source.
Once you have identified a Water Vein, place a Water Well over the Water Vein to gain access to the water source. The crafting recipe for a Water Well is unlocked at level 15 and costs 10 Engram Points. The following materials are required:
- 30x Thatch
- 20x Fiber
- 15x Cementing Paste
- 50x Stone
- 10x Wood
- 10x Flint
If you have admin access, you can spawn a Water Vein using this code: admincheat Summon watervein_base_bp_c
The table below shows the approximate location of Water Veins on Scorched Earth.
|Lon
|Lat
|10.9
|39.1
|10.9
|48.9
|11.4
|84.3
|12.2
|46.9
|13.3
|11.5
|21.7
|45.0
|23.4
|46.7
|24.6
|38.9
|26.0
|43.9
|
|32.8
|48.0
|33.6
|80.0
|35.7
|83.0
|40.1
|42.0
|44.0
|40.0
|47.6
|68.7
|51.8
|44.3
|53.0
|44.1
|53.5
|46.9
|54.0
|31.0
|
|54.8
|39.0
|56.8
|40.1
|57.0
|70.0
|61.3
|51.3
|62.7
|50.0
|64.0
|47.0
|65.0
|51.1
|67.0
|60.5
|70.0
|57.1
|72.0
|78.4
|72.1
|82.3
|77.6
|55.0
|77.7
|58.0
|83.0
|72.0
|85.0
|37.5
|86.0
|51.0