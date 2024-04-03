How to farm Cementing Paste in Scorched Earth – Ark: Survival Ascended

Cementing Paste is one of the most useful crafting materials in Ark: Survival Ascended. After all, you wouldn’t have any Fabricated Firearms or a Canteen without it.

In Ark: Survival Ascended, Cementing Paste is crucial for crafting vital items and mounting offensives against the game’s creatures. Yet, getting loads of it can be a real challenge. If you’re tired of scrounging for Cementing Paste on Scorched Earth, I’ve got a solution that will make you forget about the hassle of hunting down Beaver dams or grinding Chitin. Here’s the ultimate guide to farming Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Best Cementing Paste farming method in ARK: Survival Ascended

Sleepy snail. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Cementing Paste farming method for Ark: Survival Ascended is to focus on getting Achatina Paste instead.

What is Achatina Paste?

Achatina Paste drops from tamed Achatinas, the snail-looking creatures you can find inside caves.

Achatina Paste works in the exact same way Cementing Paste does. Instead of crafting things with Cementing Paste, you can use Achatina Paste.

The reason it’s better to opt for Achatina Paste is Cementing Paste requires either a Mortar and Pestel, a Chemistry Bench, or an Equus Saddle to produce, plus the required ingredients.

Instead of wasting Chitin, Keratin, or Shell Fragments and eight stones to craft one piece of Cementing Paste, focus on finding and taming Achatinas to get their Achatina Paste.

How to find and tame Achatinas in ARK: Survival Ascended

Where to find your snails. Image by Dot Esports

Head to the caves on Scorched Earth, specifically the Church Cave located at coordinates Y: 78; and X:87. This cave is a hotspot for Archatinas in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Once inside the cave, keep your eyes peeled for Archatinas scattered throughout. When you spot one, use tranquilizers to knock it out, then feed it a Sweet Vegetable Cake to make it your loyal companion.

How to get Achatina Paste in ARK: Survival Ascended

Keep taming until you have a sizable army of Archatinas. Each snail will produce around 100 Achatina Paste every 30 minutes, so the more, the merrier.

Once you tame and settle your snails, all that’s left to do is wait. With each passing half-hour, your snails will diligently produce Achatina Paste, an alternative for Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended.

While cave farming can be lucrative, it’s not without risks. The Church Cave can be dangerous, so be prepared to fend off threats while you gather your snails.

