Giant Beaver Dams are a great source of materials and resources in Ark: Survival Ascended, so it’s worth knowing the spawn locations like the back of your hand.

These Dams are a brilliant way to get high-tier materials like Cementing Paste and Silica Pearls, which are needed in abundance for a lot of late-game crafts and are, in many cases, easier to farm.

They are not without their dangers, however, so make sure to be alert throughout your hunt.

All Giant Beaver Dam locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

A few spots to hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Giant Beaver Dams can be found in several locations on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, specifically in the rivers that run throughout and the hidden lakes in the northeast of the map.

Able to spawn on land and in the water, wild Castoroides will become aggressive toward you if you interact with the Giant Beaver Dam inventory, but are passive and will not bother you if you leave them alone.

Giant Beaver Dams can contain large quantities of valuable loot, which are shown below.

Cementing Paste Rare Flowers Rare Mushrooms Silica Pearls Wood

Giant Beaver Dams are particularly useful early in the game if you are looking for a decent supply of Cementing Paste, or if you need harder-to-find resources like Rare Flowers and Silica Pearls—both of which can be dangerous to loot in other areas.

It’s important to note that Giant Beaver Dams will not restock their inventory, so don’t leave anything in there when you interact with it. If you don’t want a material, throw it on the ground, and the wild Castoroides will eventually build a new dam.

Of the various locations, two are near the swamp biomes on The Island. Therefore, these can be much harder to loot due to the presence of Sarcos and Titanoboas, so it’s often better to focus on the other spawn points.