They can be hard to find.

Rare Flowers in Ark: Survival Ascended can take some time to get due to their scarcity—but they’re certainly worth collecting.

A crucial crafting ingredient for a Lesser Antidote, which is needed to cure Swamp Fever, having an ample supply of Rare Flowers is important to sustaining your longevity.

Rare Flowers are also used for other crafting recipes, and can be used to tame some creatures, so knowing where to look is a necessary lesson to learn.

How to get Rare Flowers in Ark: Survival Ascended

Keep an eye out for these flowers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rare Flowers can be harvested from specific plants in Ark: Survival Ascended, though have a much lower drop rate than other materials.

Specifically, you’ll need to look out for red flowers near the summit of mountains, which have a chance of dropping Rare Flowers.

Previously, there were also specific plants you could harvest in the swamp and snow biome in Ark to receive Rare Flowers, though I’ve had no luck finding such spots again in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Another way of obtaining Rare Flowers, however, is to check Giant Beaver Dams. Located in several spots in the rivers across The Island, these Dams will have Cementing Paste, Wood, and Rare Flowers to loot.

However, be warned that accessing the inventory of a Giant Beaver Dam will lead to any Castoroides in the area becoming aggressive toward you.