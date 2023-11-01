There are various diseases players can contract while exploring the world in Ark: Survival Ascended and Swamp Fever is the one that will plague players most often.

This disease can be spread from player to player, although it’s limited to players in the same tribe on PvE servers, and can cause significant problems.

Thankfully, Swamp Fever is easy to cure if you have the required resources. You can find all the details below.

What is Swamp Fever in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Watch out for these pests. Image via Studio Wildcard

Swamp Fever is a disease that can be contracted in Ark: Survival Ascended if you are bitten by a Diseased Leech or caught by an infected Survivor or creature if you are close to them.

This extremely frustrating disease reduces the stats of a Survivor, lowers stamina regen, and decreases consumption of food, water, and oxygen.

Survivors with Swamp Fever can be easily identified by a green cloud over their head and regular coughing.

How to cure Swamp Fever in Ark: Survival Ascended

To cure Swamp Fever in Ark: Survival Ascended, you will need to craft and consume a Lesser Antidote—which can be made in a Mortar and Pestle or a Chemistry Bench.

To create a single Lesser Antidote, you will need the materials listed in the table below and the corresponding amount.

10x Rare Flower 10x Rare Mushroom 5x Leech Blood 1x Narcotic

Rare Flowers are harvested from bushes and plants across The Island, while Rare Mushrooms can be harvested by mining crystals and trees in the swamps. Using an Ankylosaurus is the best method for both.

To harvest Leech Blood, you must find Leeches or Diseased Leeches and harvest them using either a Pick, a Hatchet, or a carnivorous creature. Using a Metal Pick is the most effective method.

Finally, Narcotic can be crafted with Narcoberries and Spoiled Meat and is something you should have a steady supply of due to taming requirements.