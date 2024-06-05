Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for The Center

Just like other maps in Ark: Survival Ascended, The Center too has dinosaurs aplenty. Ranging from passive herbivores to aggressive carnivores and even some creatures with a bit more fantastical flare, you will encounter a lot of wildlife in your playthrough.

The Center is a humongous map—almost twice the size of The Island. Its varied biome naturally lends itself to a diverse roster of dinos. Granted, you won’t encounter some of the exclusive dinos from The Island or Scorched Earth here (unless, of course, you transfer them yourself). But you won’t run out of options with The Center’s myriad faunae.

Which dinos are unique to Ark: Survival Ascended’s The Center?

The submarine saddle is mighty impressive. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Shastasaurus is the only exclusive dino for The Center. Voted by the Ark community last year to be included in the game, the underwater behemoth features a unique submarine-style saddle.

Pyromane’s debut coincided with The Center’s launch for Ark: Survival Ascended. However, the $5 paid DLC creature is not exclusive to the map. It spawns on both The Center and Scorched Earth.

As for other dinos, ASA’s The Center is not much different from the original’s. The Center was the only official mod map for Ark: Survival Evolved that didn’t add any new creatures.

Full dino list for The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended

You can see the full list of creatures you can encounter in The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended, including whether they can be tamed, ridden, and bred.

The list doesn’t include Alpha creatures, bosses, or event-exclusive creatures.

Creature Able to tame? Able to ride? Able to breed? Achatina Yes No Yes Allosaurus Yes Yes Yes Ammonite No No No Angler Yes Yes Yes Ankylosaurus Yes Yes Yes Araneo Yes Yes Yes Archaeopteryx Yes No Yes Argentavis Yes Yes Yes Arthopluera Yes Yes Yes Baryonyx Yes Yes Yes Basilosaurus Yes Yes Yes Beelzebufo Yes Yes Yes Brontosaurus Yes Yes Yes Carbonemys Yes Yes Yes Carcharodontosaurus Yes Yes Yes Carnotaurus Yes Yes Yes Castoroides Yes Yes Yes Ceratosaurus Yes Yes Yes Chalicotherium Yes Yes Yes Cnidaria No No No Coelacanth Yes No No Compy Yes No Yes Daeodon Yes Yes Yes Dilophosaur Yes No Yes Dimetrodon Yes No Yes Dimorphodon Yes No Yes Diplocaulus Yes Yes Yes Diplodocus Yes Yes Yes Direbear Yes Yes Yes Direwolf Yes Yes Yes Dodo Yes No Yes Doedicurus Yes Yes Yes Dung Beetle Yes No No Dunkleosteus Yes Yes Yes Electrophorus Yes No Yes Equus Yes Yes Yes Eurypterid No No No Galliminus Yes Yes Yes Giant Bee Yes No No Giganotosaurus Yes Yes Yes Gigantopithecus Yes Yes Yes Gigantoraptor No Yes Yes Hesperornis Yes No Yes Hyaenodon Yes No Yes Icthyornis Yes No Yes Ichthyosaurus Yes Yes Yes Iguanodon Yes Yes Yes Kairuku Yes No Yes Kaprosuchus Yes Yes Yes Kentrosaurus Yes No Yes Leech Yes No No Leedsichthys No No No Liopleurodon Yes Yes No Lystrosaurus Yes No Yes Mammoth Yes Yes Yes Manta Yes Yes Yes Megalania Yes Yes Yes Megaloceros Yes Yes Yes Megalodon Yes Yes Yes Megalosaurus Yes Yes Yes Meganeura No No No Megatherium Yes Yes Yes Mesopithecus Yes No Yes Microraptor Yes No Yes Mosasaurus Yes Yes Yes Moschops Yes Yes Yes Onyc Yes No Yes Otter Yes No Yes Oviraptor Yes No Yes Ovis Yes Yes Yes Pachy Yes Yes Yes Pachyrhinosaurus Yes Yes Yes Paraceratherium Yes Yes Yes Parasaur Yes Yes Yes Pegomastax Yes No Yes Pelagornis Yes No Yes Phiomia Yes Yes Yes Piranha Yes No No Plesiosaur Yes Yes Yes Procoptodon Yes Yes Yes Pteranodon Yes Yes Yes Pulminoscorpius Yes Yes Yes Purlovia Yes No Yes Quetzal Yes Yes Yes Raptor Yes Yes Yes Rex Yes Yes Yes Sabertooth Yes Yes Yes Sabertooth Salmon Yes No No Sarco Yes Yes Yes Shastasaurus Yes Yes Not known yet Spinosaurus Yes Yes Yes Stegosaurus Yes Yes Yes Tapejara Yes Yes Yes Terror Bird Yes Yes Yes Therizinosaurus Yes Yes Yes Thylacoleo Yes Yes Yes Titanoboa Yes No No Titanomyrma No No No Titanosaur Yes Yes No Triceraptops Yes Yes Yes Trilobite Yes No No Troodon Yes No Yes Tusoteuthis Yes Yes Yes Unicorn Yes Yes Yes Woolly Rhino Yes Yes Yes Xiphactinus Yes Yes Yes Yeti No No No Yutyrannus Yes Yes Yes

