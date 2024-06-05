Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for The Center

Just like other maps in Ark: Survival Ascended, The Center too has dinosaurs aplenty. Ranging from passive herbivores to aggressive carnivores and even some creatures with a bit more fantastical flare, you will encounter a lot of wildlife in your playthrough.
The Center is a humongous map—almost twice the size of The Island. Its varied biome naturally lends itself to a diverse roster of dinos. Granted, you won’t encounter some of the exclusive dinos from The Island or Scorched Earth here (unless, of course, you transfer them yourself). But you won’t run out of options with The Center’s myriad faunae.
Which dinos are unique to Ark: Survival Ascended’s The Center?
The Shastasaurus is the only exclusive dino for The Center. Voted by the Ark community last year to be included in the game, the underwater behemoth features a unique submarine-style saddle.
Pyromane’s debut coincided with The Center’s launch for Ark: Survival Ascended. However, the $5 paid DLC creature is not exclusive to the map. It spawns on both The Center and Scorched Earth.
As for other dinos, ASA’s The Center is not much different from the original’s. The Center was the only official mod map for Ark: Survival Evolved that didn’t add any new creatures.
Full dino list for The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended
You can see the full list of creatures you can encounter in The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended, including whether they can be tamed, ridden, and bred.
The list doesn’t include Alpha creatures, bosses, or event-exclusive creatures.
|Creature
|Able to tame?
|Able to ride?
|Able to breed?
|Achatina
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Allosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ammonite
|No
|No
|No
|Angler
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ankylosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Araneo
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Archaeopteryx
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Argentavis
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Arthopluera
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Baryonyx
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Basilosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Beelzebufo
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Brontosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Carbonemys
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Carcharodontosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Carnotaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Castoroides
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ceratosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Chalicotherium
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cnidaria
|No
|No
|No
|
|Coelacanth
|Yes
|No
|No
|Compy
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Daeodon
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Dilophosaur
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Dimetrodon
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Dimorphodon
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Diplocaulus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Diplodocus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Direbear
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Direwolf
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Dodo
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Doedicurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Dung Beetle
|Yes
|No
|No
|Dunkleosteus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electrophorus
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Equus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Eurypterid
|No
|No
|No
|Galliminus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Giant Bee
|Yes
|No
|No
|Giganotosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Gigantopithecus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Gigantoraptor
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Hesperornis
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Hyaenodon
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Icthyornis
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Ichthyosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Iguanodon
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Kairuku
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Kaprosuchus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Kentrosaurus
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|
|Leech
|Yes
|No
|No
|Leedsichthys
|No
|No
|No
|Liopleurodon
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Lystrosaurus
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Mammoth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Manta
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Megalania
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Megaloceros
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Megalodon
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Megalosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Meganeura
|No
|No
|No
|Megatherium
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Mesopithecus
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Microraptor
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Mosasaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Moschops
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Onyc
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Otter
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Oviraptor
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Ovis
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Pachy
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pachyrhinosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Paraceratherium
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Parasaur
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pegomastax
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Pelagornis
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Phiomia
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Piranha
|Yes
|No
|No
|Plesiosaur
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Procoptodon
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Pteranodon
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pulminoscorpius
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Purlovia
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Quetzal
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Raptor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rex
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sabertooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sabertooth Salmon
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sarco
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Shastasaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Not known yet
|
|Spinosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Stegosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tapejara
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Terror Bird
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Therizinosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Thylacoleo
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Titanoboa
|Yes
|No
|No
|Titanomyrma
|No
|No
|No
|Titanosaur
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Triceraptops
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Trilobite
|Yes
|No
|No
|Troodon
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Tusoteuthis
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Unicorn
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Woolly Rhino
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Xiphactinus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yeti
|No
|No
|No
|Yutyrannus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes