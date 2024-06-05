Ark Survival Ascended screenshot featuring the massive whale-like Shastasaurus jumping out of the sea
Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for The Center

The Center Ascended is live.
Jun 5, 2024

Just like other maps in Ark: Survival Ascended, The Center too has dinosaurs aplenty. Ranging from passive herbivores to aggressive carnivores and even some creatures with a bit more fantastical flare, you will encounter a lot of wildlife in your playthrough.

The Center is a humongous map—almost twice the size of The Island. Its varied biome naturally lends itself to a diverse roster of dinos. Granted, you won’t encounter some of the exclusive dinos from The Island or Scorched Earth here (unless, of course, you transfer them yourself). But you won’t run out of options with The Center’s myriad faunae.

Which dinos are unique to Ark: Survival Ascended’s The Center?

Ark Survival Ascended screenshot featuring the Shastasurus with its submarine-like saddle outside an underwater base
The submarine saddle is mighty impressive. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Shastasaurus is the only exclusive dino for The Center. Voted by the Ark community last year to be included in the game, the underwater behemoth features a unique submarine-style saddle.

Pyromane’s debut coincided with The Center’s launch for Ark: Survival Ascended. However, the $5 paid DLC creature is not exclusive to the map. It spawns on both The Center and Scorched Earth.

As for other dinos, ASA’s The Center is not much different from the original’s. The Center was the only official mod map for Ark: Survival Evolved that didn’t add any new creatures.

Full dino list for The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended

You can see the full list of creatures you can encounter in The Center in Ark: Survival Ascended, including whether they can be tamed, ridden, and bred.

The list doesn’t include Alpha creatures, bosses, or event-exclusive creatures.

CreatureAble to tame?Able to ride?Able to breed?
AchatinaYesNoYes
AllosaurusYesYesYes
AmmoniteNoNoNo
AnglerYesYesYes
AnkylosaurusYesYesYes
AraneoYesYesYes
ArchaeopteryxYesNoYes
ArgentavisYesYesYes
ArthoplueraYesYesYes
BaryonyxYesYesYes
BasilosaurusYesYesYes
BeelzebufoYesYesYes
BrontosaurusYesYesYes
CarbonemysYesYesYes
CarcharodontosaurusYesYesYes
CarnotaurusYesYesYes
CastoroidesYesYesYes
CeratosaurusYesYesYes
ChalicotheriumYesYesYes
CnidariaNoNoNo
CoelacanthYesNoNo
CompyYesNoYes
DaeodonYesYesYes
DilophosaurYesNoYes
DimetrodonYesNoYes
DimorphodonYesNoYes
DiplocaulusYesYesYes
DiplodocusYesYesYes
DirebearYesYesYes
DirewolfYesYesYes
DodoYesNoYes
DoedicurusYesYesYes
Dung BeetleYesNoNo
DunkleosteusYesYesYes
ElectrophorusYesNoYes
EquusYesYesYes
EurypteridNoNoNo
GalliminusYesYesYes
Giant BeeYesNoNo
GiganotosaurusYesYesYes
GigantopithecusYesYesYes
GigantoraptorNoYesYes
HesperornisYesNoYes
HyaenodonYesNoYes
IcthyornisYesNoYes
IchthyosaurusYesYesYes
IguanodonYesYesYes
KairukuYesNoYes
KaprosuchusYesYesYes
KentrosaurusYesNoYes
LeechYesNoNo
LeedsichthysNoNoNo
LiopleurodonYesYesNo
LystrosaurusYesNoYes
MammothYesYesYes
MantaYesYesYes
MegalaniaYesYesYes
MegalocerosYesYesYes
MegalodonYesYesYes
MegalosaurusYesYesYes
MeganeuraNoNoNo
MegatheriumYesYesYes
MesopithecusYesNoYes
MicroraptorYesNoYes
MosasaurusYesYesYes
MoschopsYesYesYes
OnycYesNoYes
OtterYesNoYes
OviraptorYesNoYes
OvisYesYesYes
PachyYesYesYes
PachyrhinosaurusYesYesYes
ParaceratheriumYesYesYes
ParasaurYesYesYes
PegomastaxYesNoYes
PelagornisYesNoYes
PhiomiaYesYesYes
PiranhaYesNoNo
PlesiosaurYesYesYes
ProcoptodonYesYesYes
PteranodonYesYesYes
PulminoscorpiusYesYesYes
PurloviaYesNoYes
QuetzalYesYesYes
RaptorYesYesYes
RexYesYesYes
SabertoothYesYesYes
Sabertooth SalmonYesNoNo
SarcoYesYesYes
ShastasaurusYesYesNot known yet
SpinosaurusYesYesYes
StegosaurusYesYesYes
TapejaraYesYesYes
Terror BirdYesYesYes
TherizinosaurusYesYesYes
ThylacoleoYesYesYes
TitanoboaYesNoNo
TitanomyrmaNoNoNo
TitanosaurYesYesNo
TriceraptopsYesYesYes
TrilobiteYesNoNo
TroodonYesNoYes
TusoteuthisYesYesYes
UnicornYesYesYes
Woolly RhinoYesYesYes
XiphactinusYesYesYes
YetiNoNoNo
YutyrannusYesYesYes

