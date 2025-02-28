The 10 best creatures to tame in Astraeos Ark Survival Ascended

Astraeos is the latest map to come to Ark: Survival Ascended, bringing a host of interesting creatures alongside it. If you’re wondering which ones to try and tame, here’s a list of the best ones.

Ark: Survival Ascended is known for actively engaging with its community across platforms through regular events and contests, modding support, and features like the Community Crunch, which developers use to showcase updates, mods, and other community contributions. With hundreds of Community Crunches out now, one of the most prominent ones features ARK: Astraeos as its first official Partner DLC.

Originally intended to be a Premium Mod, the Greek mythology-inspired Astraeos has tons of features as well as a huge new area for plays to explore and conquer. With a selection of unique creatures added to the game, here are 10 must-have picks when playing the Astraeos DLC.

Face the Minotaur. Image via Studio Wildcard

Ark Survival Ascended: Top 10 creatures to tame in Astraeos

Giganotosaurus

The Giga is ferocious. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Giganotosaurus is one of the most powerful creatures in the game. It’s a carnivore and a dangerous apex dinosaur, so you need to be careful when attempting to tame it. When engaged, its attacks can inflict the Gnashed bleeding effect on you, which will cause a five percent drain of your health over time.

While you can tame a Giganotosaurus using different kinds of food items, its most preferred items are Exceptional Kibble, Raw Mutton, and Raw Prime Meat, in that order. You’ll have to knock it out if you want to have a chance at taming one of these creatures, but it’s worth it as it’s a good choice farming on Astraeos.

Saddle Requirement: Level 96

Baryonyx

The Baryonyx is quite mobile. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Baryonyx is a fast dinosaur that can be quite useful on Astraeos, especially due to its underwater capabilities, attacks, and mobility. It can jump and weave around obstacles on land as well as underwater, which makes it a great choice for cave exploration. In addition, its tail-spin attack can help protect you from any underwater threats, and you can swiftly and safely swim past them. Like the Giganotosaurus, the Baryonyx needs to be tamed via knockout and prefers Regular Kibble the most, with Raw Mutton and Raw Prime Meat being its next two preferences.

Saddle Requirement: Level 49

Wyvern

Wyverns give you command of the skies. Image via Studio Wildcard

Flying creatures are always great to tame, as they can be used to fly over large distances and over potentially dangerous land and water bodies. Astraeos is one of the largest maps around, and creatures like Wyverns are exceptionally convenient to have. Adult Wyverns and their many variants cannot be tamed, but need to be raised using Wyvern Eggs. You can find these Eggs in trenches and caves, but be prepared to run, as every Wyvern in the area will chase you down as soon as you pick it up.

Saddle Requirement: (Not required)

Maeguana

The Maeguana is one of the creatures added to the game with the Astraeos map. It appears quite similar to the Maewing, and like many other creatures on this list, you’ll need to knock it out to tame it. Its preferred Kibble is Basic Kibble, but it also likes Raw Mutton and Raw Prime Meat.

The Maeguana is an exceptionally fast mount, which makes it a great choice for the large Astraeos map. It can’t fly, but it can glide over immense distances and swim quite fast as well. On land, its jumping ability allows it to clear obstacles and evade enemies with ease.

Saddle Requirement: Level 19

Deinosuchus

The terrifying Deinosuchus. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Deinosuchus is one of the best overall mounts in the game, and a worthy choice for Astraeos, as it’s a formidable creature both on land and underwater. The huge Crocodilian has several lethal attacks that can take down other big creatures and keep you safe, from bites to tail swings.

You’ll need Superior Kibble to tame this beast, but won’t need to knock it out for the attempt. You can sneak up to it and wait for it to open its mouth, after which you’ll need to feed it the Superior Kibble, retreat, and repeat until it’s tamed. Just don’t get too close, and try to use a Ghillie suit if you can.

Saddle Requirement: Level 74

Carcharodontosaurus

The Carcha is formidable .Image via Studio Wildcard

The Carcharodontosaurus, or “Carcha,” as the community calls it, is a big, aggressive, carnivorous dinosaur. While it is similar to the Giganotosaurus, it does differ in some ways. Unlike the former, you can tame the Carcha without having to knock it out by bringing it fresh food like hunting kills that fall under the “High Drag Weight” category. Offering these will help build trust, Then, you’ll have to mount it and kill other creatures with it to build up a stat called “taming effectiveness.” Repeat this and you’ll eventually tame it.

Saddle Requirement: Level 96

Yutyrannus

Use the Yuty’s roar. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Yutyrannus or “Yuty” is among the most unique creatures in ARK. While it’s a formidable and aggressive carnivorous dinosaur like many of the other creatures in the game, its roaring abilities are what set it apart. Its Fear Roar ability activates a debuff for enemies that cuts their melee damage and damage resistance in half, and the Courage Roar increases those stats for allies by 25 percent and 20 percent, respectively. This makes it great for the boss fights on Astraeos.

To tame it, knock it out and feed it Extraordinary Kibble. It also prefers Raw Mutton and Raw Prime Meat.

Saddle Requirement: Level 80

Megatherium

The Megatherium is a big sloth. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Megatherium is a giant sloth-like creature that can also help in boss fights around Astraeos. You can tame it using Superior Kibble, though it also prefers Giant Bee Honey, Raw Mutton, and Raw Prime Meat. You’ll have to knock it out before attempting to tame it. It gets significantly stronger when killing insects, so use this to your advantage against bosses that spawn them.

Saddle Requirement: Level 52

Basilosaurus

Swim as much as you want. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Basilosaurus is a giant aquatic mammal that, when tamed, serves as one of the best underwater mounts you can bond with. It’s carnivorous and does not take shock damage from creatures like the Electrophorus, Tusoteuthis, and Cnidaria. It can be tamed passively and prefers Exceptional Kibble, Raw Mutton, and Raw Prime Meat.

Saddle Requirement: Level 60

Thylacoleo

A big cat. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Thylacoleo looks similar to a lioness and is an aggressive, carnivorous mammal with great mobility and abilities like its Ambush Attack, high jumping skills, and powerful bite. This makes it a great choice when exploring the caves on Astraeos. If you want to tame this beast, you’ll need to knock it out and feed it Extraordinary Kibble. It also prefers Cooked Lamb Chop and Cooked Prime Meat.

Saddle Requirement: Level 51

