Argentavis, a unique species of bird, is one of the most useful creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended when tamed. They can be used to find resources, hunt, raid, transport, scout, and more. The trick is knowing where to find them on The Island.

All Argentavis spawn locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Argentavis can be found in many places on The Island. You find them around the big volcano in the redwood biome at the centre of the map, the volcano a little bit north of there, and all over the snowy mountains in the northwest. They also spawn on the mountain in the northeast and on Carno Island.

You can see all of the locations on the map below, courtesy of the Ark: Survival Evolved Fandom Wiki.

Argentavis spawn at these locations. Image via Ark: Survival Evolved Fandom Wiki

You can find Argentavis in all these spots, but the best place is the second volcano above the redwood biome. It’s safer there with fewer hostile dinosaurs and creatures to fight you. Carno Island is the trickiest, while the redwood biome and snow biome aren’t too far behind. If you’re desperate, you can try your luck there.

How to tame Argentavis in Ark: Survival Ascended

The only way to tame Argentavis in Ark: Survival Ascended is by knocking them out and feeding them their favourite foods, which are Raw or Cooked Fish, Raw or Cooked Meat, Raw or Cooked Mutton, Raw or Cooked Prime Fish Meat, Raw or Cooked Prime Meat, and Superior Kibble.

The best way to catch an Argentavis is to get it into a clear space, then use a Crossbow with Tranquilizer Arrows or a Longneck Rifle with Tranquilizer Darts to knock it out. Avoid its attacks, shoot a few times, and when it starts to run away, follow it and shoot some more until it falls asleep.