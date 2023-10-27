For early-game taming in Ark: Survival Ascended, the Pteranodon is unparalleled. Once tamed, the Pteranodon will allow players to traverse across the Island through the skies, and at a much faster pace.

Learn how to find and tame one below.

How to find and tame a Pteranodon in Ark: Survival Ascended

Look closely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pteranodons can be found almost anywhere on The Island map of Ark: Survival Ascended, but your best bet will be to look in the South Zones as they are the safest. Once you’ve found a Pteranodon, you’ll have to tame it by knocking it out and feeding it while it lies unconscious.

However, before you knock the Pteranodon down you’ll need to stop it from flying away—which it will. This is where you’ll need to craft a Bola and use it to trap the Pteranodon in place. If you look closely at the image above, you’ll see me in the background, about to throw the Bola at a Pteranodon.

Once you hit the Pteranodon with the Bola, you’ll need to chuck a few stones at it with a slingshot to knock it out. Hitting it in the head will knock it out faster, but be careful not to kill it! It should only take a few stones to knock out any Pteranodon.

An unconscious Pteranodon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the Pteranodon is unconscious you’ll want to access its inventory and give it any type of meat you have. Make sure it doesn’t wake up by feeding it Narcoberries or Narcotics.

If you give it enough Meat and keep it unconscious for long enough, your new Pteranodon will eventually rise! Keep in mind, Pteranodons will tame quicker with Prime Meat, Raw Mutton and Dodo Kibble.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Success! You’ll need to reach level 38 before you can craft a Pteranodon Saddle though, so you won’t be flying this absolute beast until you grind a little longer. You can always borrow one from someone else, of course.

Now that you know how to find and tame a Pteranodon in Ark: Survival Ascended, it’s time to soar across the skies of The Island.

