Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth

A new map has arrived in Ark: Survival Ascended and Scorched Earth brings a whole host of new creatures to the scene alongside some established cast members you already know well.

The harsh desert environment in Scorched Earth may appear barren and heartless, but it is full of life, all of which you can use to your benefit by taming the creatures or killing them for resources.

While the list of creatures available in Scorched Earth is extensive, not every creature from The Island can be found on this map. If you want to have a trusty Pterodactyl or Castoroides by your side, you must transfer them to the new map.

If you want to know if your favorite creature in Ark can be found in the wild on Scorched Earth, we’ve got all the information you need.

Full Dino list for Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

A new behemoth approaches. Image via Studio Wildcard

A full list of every creature you can encounter in Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended can be found below, including whether they can be tamed and ridden.

Creature Able to tame Able to ride Achatina Yes No Ankylosaurus Yes Yes Araneo Yes Yes Archaeopteryx Yes No Argentavis Yes Yes Arthropleura Yes Yes Carnotaurus Yes Yes Coelacanth Yes No Daeodon Yes Yes Deathworm No No Direwolf Yes Yes Doedicurus Yes Yes Dung Beetle Yes No Equus Yes Yes Gallimimus Yes Yes Giant Bee Yes No Hyaenodon Yes Yes Iguanadon Yes Yes Jerboa Yes No Jug Bug No No Kaprosuchus Yes Yes Kentrosaurus Yes Yes Lymantria Yes Yes Lystrosaurus Yes No Manticore No No Mantis Yes Yes Megalania Yes Yes Megalosaurus Yes Yes Megatherium Yes Yes Microraptor Yes No Morellatops Yes Yes Moschops Yes Yes Oasisaur Yes Yes Oync Yes No Ovis Yes Yes Paraceratherium Yes Yes Parasaur Yes Yes Pegomastax Yes No Phoenix Yes Yes Procoptodon Yes Yes Pulmonoscorpius Yes Yes Purlovia Yes Yes Raptor Yes Yes Rex Yes Yes Rock Elemental Yes Yes Sabertooth Yes Yes Tapajera Yes Yes Terror Bird Yes Yes Thorny Dragon Yes Yes Thylacoleo Yes Yes Titanoboa Yes No Titanomyrma No No Titanosaur Yes Yes Troodon Yes No Unicorn Yes Yes Vulture Yes No Wyvern Yes Yes Yutyrannus Yes Yes

