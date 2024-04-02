Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth

A new map has arrived in Ark: Survival Ascended and Scorched Earth brings a whole host of new creatures to the scene alongside some established cast members you already know well.
The harsh desert environment in Scorched Earth may appear barren and heartless, but it is full of life, all of which you can use to your benefit by taming the creatures or killing them for resources.
While the list of creatures available in Scorched Earth is extensive, not every creature from The Island can be found on this map. If you want to have a trusty Pterodactyl or Castoroides by your side, you must transfer them to the new map.
If you want to know if your favorite creature in Ark can be found in the wild on Scorched Earth, we’ve got all the information you need.
Full Dino list for Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended
A full list of every creature you can encounter in Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended can be found below, including whether they can be tamed and ridden.
|Creature
|Able to tame
|Able to ride
|Achatina
|Yes
|No
|Ankylosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Araneo
|Yes
|Yes
|Archaeopteryx
|Yes
|No
|Argentavis
|Yes
|Yes
|Arthropleura
|Yes
|Yes
|Carnotaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Coelacanth
|Yes
|No
|Daeodon
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Deathworm
|No
|No
|Direwolf
|Yes
|Yes
|Doedicurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Dung Beetle
|Yes
|No
|Equus
|Yes
|Yes
|Gallimimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Giant Bee
|Yes
|No
|Hyaenodon
|Yes
|Yes
|Iguanadon
|Yes
|Yes
|Jerboa
|Yes
|No
|
|Jug Bug
|No
|No
|Kaprosuchus
|Yes
|Yes
|Kentrosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Lymantria
|Yes
|Yes
|Lystrosaurus
|Yes
|No
|Manticore
|No
|No
|Mantis
|Yes
|Yes
|Megalania
|Yes
|Yes
|Megalosaurus
|Yes
|Yes
|Megatherium
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Microraptor
|Yes
|No
|Morellatops
|Yes
|Yes
|Moschops
|Yes
|Yes
|Oasisaur
|Yes
|Yes
|Oync
|Yes
|No
|Ovis
|Yes
|Yes
|Paraceratherium
|Yes
|Yes
|Parasaur
|Yes
|Yes
|Pegomastax
|Yes
|No
|Phoenix
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Procoptodon
|Yes
|Yes
|Pulmonoscorpius
|Yes
|Yes
|Purlovia
|Yes
|Yes
|Raptor
|Yes
|Yes
|Rex
|Yes
|Yes
|Rock Elemental
|Yes
|Yes
|Sabertooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Tapajera
|Yes
|Yes
|Terror Bird
|Yes
|Yes
|Thorny Dragon
|Yes
|Yes
|
|Thylacoleo
|Yes
|Yes
|Titanoboa
|Yes
|No
|Titanomyrma
|No
|No
|Titanosaur
|Yes
|Yes
|Troodon
|Yes
|No
|Unicorn
|Yes
|Yes
|Vulture
|Yes
|No
|Wyvern
|Yes
|Yes
|Yutyrannus
|Yes
|Yes