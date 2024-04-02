Category:
Ark: Survival Ascended: Full dino list for Scorched Earth

Rock on.
Players battling in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth map and riding Rock Elementals.
A new map has arrived in Ark: Survival Ascended and Scorched Earth brings a whole host of new creatures to the scene alongside some established cast members you already know well.

The harsh desert environment in Scorched Earth may appear barren and heartless, but it is full of life, all of which you can use to your benefit by taming the creatures or killing them for resources.

While the list of creatures available in Scorched Earth is extensive, not every creature from The Island can be found on this map. If you want to have a trusty Pterodactyl or Castoroides by your side, you must transfer them to the new map.

If you want to know if your favorite creature in Ark can be found in the wild on Scorched Earth, we’ve got all the information you need.

Full Dino list for Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

An Oasisaur approaching a player in Ark: Survival Ascended.
A new behemoth approaches. Image via Studio Wildcard

A full list of every creature you can encounter in Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended can be found below, including whether they can be tamed and ridden.

CreatureAble to tameAble to ride
AchatinaYesNo
AnkylosaurusYesYes
AraneoYesYes
ArchaeopteryxYesNo
ArgentavisYesYes
ArthropleuraYesYes
CarnotaurusYesYes
CoelacanthYesNo
DaeodonYesYes
DeathwormNoNo
DirewolfYesYes
DoedicurusYesYes
Dung BeetleYesNo
EquusYesYes
GallimimusYesYes
Giant BeeYesNo
HyaenodonYesYes
IguanadonYesYes
JerboaYesNo
Jug BugNoNo
KaprosuchusYesYes
KentrosaurusYesYes
LymantriaYesYes
LystrosaurusYesNo
ManticoreNoNo
MantisYesYes
MegalaniaYesYes
MegalosaurusYesYes
MegatheriumYesYes
MicroraptorYesNo
MorellatopsYesYes
MoschopsYesYes
OasisaurYesYes
OyncYesNo
OvisYesYes
ParaceratheriumYesYes
ParasaurYesYes
PegomastaxYesNo
PhoenixYesYes
ProcoptodonYesYes
PulmonoscorpiusYesYes
PurloviaYesYes
RaptorYesYes
RexYesYes
Rock ElementalYesYes
SabertoothYesYes
TapajeraYesYes
Terror BirdYesYes
Thorny DragonYesYes
ThylacoleoYesYes
TitanoboaYesNo
TitanomyrmaNoNo
TitanosaurYesYes
TroodonYesNo
UnicornYesYes
VultureYesNo
WyvernYesYes
YutyrannusYesYes
