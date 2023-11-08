It's a handy one to have once it's added.

If you’re planning on taming a Mantis in Ark: Survival Ascended, you’ll need to wait for the Scorched Earth DLC to launch later this year. But when it does, you’re in for a wild time. Mantis taming is unique, and doing it right means you can add one of these creatures to your team.

Here’s how to tame a Mantis in Ark: Survival Ascended.

You won’t need weapons for this one. Image via Studio Wildcard

To tame a Mantis in Ark: Survival Ascended, you’ll need to gather Deathworm Horns or Woolly Rhino Horns. These are the keys to taming a Mantis and can be found by killing Woolly Rhinos and looting their corpses. You’ll find Deathworms in desert areas and Wooly Rhinos in snowy areas.

Once you have the horns, you’ll be ready for the next step. It’s a good idea to use some Bug Repellent before approaching a Mantis. This will help keep the Mantis calm and stop other hostile creatures from bothering you while you try to tame the Mantis.

After that, it’s all about approach. You want to get close to the Mantis without it noticing you too much. Be careful not to touch it—if you bump into a Mantis, it might get spooked or even become aggressive.

Once you’re close enough, feed the Deathworm Horns or Woolly Rhino Horns to the Mantis. This is called passive taming because instead of fighting the creature, you’re feeding it. Keep your distance and be patient. If you do this right, the Mantis will start to trust you, and eventually, it will become tame.

When will Mantises be added to Ark: Survival Ascended?

Mantises are going to be part of Ark: Survival Ascended when the Scorched Earth expansion comes out later this year. The exact release date hasn’t been shared yet, but it’s supposed to be before 2023 wraps up in December.

When it arrives, everyone who already has Ark: Survival Ascended will get it for free, and this goes for all the other expansions that will be released in the future too.