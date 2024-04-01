How to find and tame the Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended

The Fasolasuchus, with its menacing appearance and lightning-fast speed, is a captivating addition to the Scorched Earth DLC in ARK: Survival Ascended. Taming this formidable creature is a challenge worth undertaking, as it will grant you a versatile and potent mount.

Considering the ARK community chose Fasolasuchus in a poll, it’s practically a fan favorite already, and it’s for a good reason. In addition to its impressive speed, this scary beast is also capable of dishing out lethal amounts of damage, making it an even more difficult task to tame it.

Where to find the Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended

That’s one big dino. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended is expected to appear in the desert biome. This creature is known as a “sand swimmer,” meaning it could also be submerged under the sand.

As myself and the ARK player base progress further into the Scorched Earth DLC, we should have more concrete data when it comes to locating the Fasolasuchus on the map.

How to tame the Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended

To tame the Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended, you should bring explosives and lure it to an advantageous location. I recommend using grenades and initiating the fight in an area with large rocks or walls that you can use to aid the knockout process.

Deal damage with explosives and other weapons until you knock out the Fasolasuchus and mount it afterward. Riding it to walls and rocks should be enough for you to knock it unconscious.

In most cases, it might take a few tries before you can successfully tame this beast. New encounters that get added to the game with DLCs, like the Scorched Earth, often require players to get familiar with new mechanics, and there’s always a chance that you can miss a fatal timing.

