Category:
Ark

How to find and tame the Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended

Even the mighty Fasolasuchus can be tamed in ARK: Survival Ascended.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 1, 2024 05:42 pm
Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival
Image via Studio Wildcard

The Fasolasuchus, with its menacing appearance and lightning-fast speed, is a captivating addition to the Scorched Earth DLC in ARK: Survival Ascended. Taming this formidable creature is a challenge worth undertaking, as it will grant you a versatile and potent mount.

Recommended Videos

Considering the ARK community chose Fasolasuchus in a poll, it’s practically a fan favorite already, and it’s for a good reason. In addition to its impressive speed, this scary beast is also capable of dishing out lethal amounts of damage, making it an even more difficult task to tame it.

Where to find the Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended

Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival
That’s one big dino. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended is expected to appear in the desert biome. This creature is known as a “sand swimmer,” meaning it could also be submerged under the sand.

As myself and the ARK player base progress further into the Scorched Earth DLC, we should have more concrete data when it comes to locating the Fasolasuchus on the map.

How to tame the Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended

To tame the Fasolasuchus in ARK: Survival Ascended, you should bring explosives and lure it to an advantageous location. I recommend using grenades and initiating the fight in an area with large rocks or walls that you can use to aid the knockout process.

Deal damage with explosives and other weapons until you knock out the Fasolasuchus and mount it afterward. Riding it to walls and rocks should be enough for you to knock it unconscious.

In most cases, it might take a few tries before you can successfully tame this beast. New encounters that get added to the game with DLCs, like the Scorched Earth, often require players to get familiar with new mechanics, and there’s always a chance that you can miss a fatal timing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox Game Pass?
A group of players in a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended fighting off bats.
Category: Ark
Ark
Is Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox Game Pass?
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to play the ARK: Survive the Night mod in ARK: Survival Ascended
Survive The Night mod in Ark: Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to play the ARK: Survive the Night mod in ARK: Survival Ascended
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended update roadmap: All upcoming new maps and DLC
A promotional image for the Fasolasuchus in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth DLC.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended update roadmap: All upcoming new maps and DLC
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox Game Pass?
A group of players in a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended fighting off bats.
Category: Ark
Ark
Is Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox Game Pass?
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article How to play the ARK: Survive the Night mod in ARK: Survival Ascended
Survive The Night mod in Ark: Survival Ascended
Category: Ark
Ark
How to play the ARK: Survive the Night mod in ARK: Survival Ascended
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Ark: Survival Ascended update roadmap: All upcoming new maps and DLC
A promotional image for the Fasolasuchus in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth DLC.
Category: Ark
Ark
Ark: Survival Ascended update roadmap: All upcoming new maps and DLC
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Mar 25, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.