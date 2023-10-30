Chitin is an important item in Ark: Survival Ascended. It’s a sturdy yet flexible resource, mainly used for making armor and key items like cementing paste. You can easily find plenty of it, if you know where to look.

Where to find Chitin in Ark: Survival Ascended

The top spots to look for Chitin are around shallow water areas along coasts, rivers, and seas, where Trilobites are abundant. You can also find them, along with other insect-like creatures and dinosaurs to harvest Chitin from, in other places like caves, deserts, and forests.

Trilobites can be found in shallow pools of water. Image via Studio Wildcard

How to get Chitin in Ark: Survival Ascended

Chitin can be obtained in three ways:

By defeating insect-like creatures known for dropping Chitin. The most efficient source is Trilobites, but you can also target other insect-like creatures like Arthropueras, Mantises, Scorpions, and Spiders. However, they are harder to find and defeat than Trilobites. By harvesting Chitin from certain dinosaur carcasses with an ax or hatchet. Dinosaurs like Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Stegosaurus, and Triceratops are excellent for this. You can also gather a good amount of Keratin from them while you’re at it. By taming creatures that naturally produce Chitin. The Achatina, a passive and easy-to-tame creature, is ideal for this. Once tamed and placed in your base, they continuously produce Chitin.

How can I get Chitin more efficiently in Ark: Survival Ascended?

A great method to gather a lot of Chitin quickly is to tame a Megatherium and use it to battle insect-like creatures. The Megatherium is very effective against them, so taking it into a cave to fight the countless insect-like creatures there can help you collect a massive amount of Chitin quickly.

Using a strong ax or hatchet is key to harvesting Chitin. The higher the damage your tool can inflict, the more Chitin you’ll be able to harvest from a dinosaur corpse.

