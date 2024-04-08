How to find and tame a Lymantria Desert Moth in Ark: Survival Ascended

The Lymantria Desert Moth is a new creature in Ark: Survival Ascended—courtesy of Scorched Earth—and while it’s a flying menace, it is tameable.

Ark: Survival Ascended has danger everywhere: Danger on the ground and in the air. But one of the calmest creatures has to be the Lymantria Desert Moth. Among its various uses is the ability to be a mount—carrying you across Ark: Survival Ascended.

A Lymantria Desert Moth is only found in the Scorched Earth content, so if you get into a game, here’s how you can find it, tame it, and claim it.

All Lymantria Desert Moth locations in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

Moths aplenty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you see above, Lymantria Desert Moths are almost everywhere in Ark: Survival Ascended‘s Scorched Earth content and might be harder to miss than come across. Do note you can’t find Lymantria Desert Moths on The Island.

You should find one flying just above the ground almost everywhere apart from the areas just slightly south and southeast of the center. The Lymantria Desert Moth is distinctive as it won’t be in the sky, only a few feet off the ground, their wings are bigger than their body, and they usually have a dominant color.

How to tame a Lymantria Desert Moth in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

Moths aren’t usually this big. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Taming a Lymantria Desert Moth in Ark: Survival Ascended requires you to knock it out. As long as you aren’t running after the moth or being too overactive, then you shouldn’t intimidate it or startle it to make it fly away.

We’ve found an easy method you should employ to tame a Lymantria Desert Moth:

Load into a game of Ark: Survival Ascended’s Scorched Earth content. Head to any of the locations we’ve marked above and look out for the Lymantria Desert Moth using the picture we’ve provided. Find one, walk slowly toward it, then use a weapon to knock it out—even though it flies, again, it’s low enough that you can use something primitive like a Wooden Club, although a Bola would be ideal. A bow with Tranq Arrows will also get the job done. My best advice is to hound it with attacks as it has low health and resistance, meaning the quicker and more constant the attacks, it shouldn’t have time to attack you with its spores. You now need to feed the Lymantria Desert Moth its favorite foods, and Regular Kibble is by far the best-taming food to tame faster. Like with any other creatures, you need to defend the moth while it’s feeding for you to tame it—the Lymantria Desert Moth’s low health makes it susceptible to attacks, so be vigilant. Once the taming bar is full, the moth should be tamed.

You can also tame an Oasisaur in Scorched Earth, which can then be used to resurrect dinosaurs.

