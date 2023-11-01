Kibble stands out as a top food source for taming or feeding your dinosaurs in Ark: Survival Ascended. It’s not only efficient but also super easy to make (if you know what you’re doing), regardless of what level of quality you’re after.

What are the different types of Kibble in Ark: Survival Ascended?

There are six types of Kibble in Ark: Survival Ascended, each representing a different level of quality. They range from Basic Kibble, which is the lowest quality, to Extraordinary Kibble, the highest quality. In between, there’s Simple Kibble, Regular Kibble, Superior Kibble, and Exceptional Kibble.

How to make Kibble in Ark: Survival Ascended

Making Kibble in Ark: Survival Ascended is super easy to do. Just collect all of the ingredients needed to make a specific type of Kibble and pop them into a Cooking Pot for 30 seconds.

Here’s a breakdown of all the ingredients needed to make each type of Kibble.

Kibble Type Ingredients Basic Kibble 10 Amar Berries

10 Tinto Berries

Five Mejo Berries

One Cooked Meat

One Extra Small Egg Simple Kibble Five Mejo Berries

One Cooked Fish Meat

One Small Egg

Two Rockarrots Regular Kibble One Cooked Meat Jerky

One Medium Egg

Two Longrass

Two Savoroot Superior Kibble One Large Egg

One Prime Meat Jerky

One Sap

Two Citronal

Two Rare Mushrooms Exceptional Kibble 10 Mejo Berries

One Extra Large Egg

One Focal Chili

One Rare Flower Extraordinary Kibble 10 Mejo Berries

One Giant Bee Honey

One Lazarus Chowder

One Special Egg

How long does Kibble take to spoil in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Kibble lasts longer than most foods in Ark: Survival Ascended. It stays good for three days when held in your inventory. I made sure to keep mine in a Preserving Bin or Refrigerator so that its shelf life lasted a lot longer—I kept mine for up to 30 days in a Preserving Bin and a whopping 300 days in a Refrigerator.

You can also store it in larger quantities in them, so it’s a good idea to craft them in your Ark: Survival Ascended playthrough if you haven’t already.