How to make Prime Meat Jerky in Ark: Survival Ascended

Prime Meat Jerky is a great food source in Ark: Survival Ascended as it has a long spoiled timer, giving you more time to use it.

While Prime Meat Jerky can be used for taming, the best use is for Survivor consumption as, although it restores the same amount of food points as Cooked Prime Meat, it lasts for a staggering amount of time—up to 200 days if stored in a Refrigerator.

You’ll need to do some groundwork to have access to this food source, however, so don’t expect to be munching on it on your first day on Ark.

How do you make Prime Meat Jerky in Ark: Survival Ascended?

It’ll take some time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need three materials to make Prime Meat Jerky in Ark: Survival Ascended, which can be found in different ways.

Cooked Prime Meat is the first requirement, so you’ll need to collect and cook Prime Meat as a first task. Prime Meat can be harvested from a variety of creatures, including Brontosaurus’, Rexes, and Titanoboas, but the easiest method is to kill any wild baby dinos and creatures you find on the map.

Oil can be harvested from Oil Nodes across The Island, located underwater or in the Snow Biome, or from harvesting Leeches and Trilobites. It’s also created passively from a tamed Dung Beetle.

Finally, Spark Powder can be crafted in the Mortar and Pestle or Chemistry Bench by combining Flint and Stone, which are readily available across the map.

Once you have gathered the required resources, put the Cooked Prime Meat, Oil, and Sparkpowder into a Preserving Bin. After 36 minutes, Prime Meat Jerky will be created.