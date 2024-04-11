Ark: Survival Ascended: How to get Sap in Scorched Earth

There are many resources to gather on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended and Sap can be tricky as the method is significantly different from the approach on The Island—but we’ve got you covered.

Sap is an uncommon resource in Ark: Survival Ascended that only has a handful of uses, though it is required for some important recipes like Sweet Vegetable Cake and Superior Kibble—so, you’re likely to need it eventually.

There’s only one way to obtain Sap in Scorched Earth, however, and you need luck on your side. We’ve explained everything you need to know in our guide.

Where to get Sap in Scorched Earth on Ark: Survival Ascended

Saw time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As there are no Redwood trees to use a tap on in Scorched Earth, there is an entirely different method to obtain Sap—and while it may seem easier to get in the environment, you have to rely heavily on RNG.

To get Sap in Scorched Earth, harvest the Joshua Trees with a pick of any quality. Sap is a rarer drop from the Joshua Trees, but you can increase the chances of yielding Sap by using a Chainsaw.

Joshua Trees are found in the Badlands and High Desert regions of the Scorched Earth map, on the edges of the central area before the terrain transitions fully into the desert full of large dunes.

Joshua Trees are easy to spot in the environment due to their furry appearance. Look for a tree that appears to be hairy, with multiple branches featuring green leaves at the top. Approach the main stem of the tree to harvest for Sap.

The chance of getting Sap from Joshua Trees seems to be very small, so you can expect to gather for a while if you need a large quantity to make Superior Kibble or Sweet Vegetable Cake.

