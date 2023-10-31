Sweet Vegetable Cake in Ark: Survival Ascended is an extremely important item that can be used for taming and healing your creatures—though it can be tricky to craft.

As the only food that the Achatina will eat, Sweet Vegetable Cake is required to tame and keep the giant snail alive, while Sweet Vegetable Cake is also required if you want to tame an Ovis.

On top of that, force-feeding a Sweet Vegetable Cake to a tamed herbivore restores 10 percent of the creature’s maximum health over the next 30 seconds—making it a must-have in your inventory if you’re entering situations where you need to fight.

While making Sweet Vegetable Cake is relatively simple, gathering all the required ingredients is not.

How to make Sweet Vegetable Cake in Ark: Survival Ascended

Don’t forget your pot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To make Sweet Vegetable Cake in Ark: Survival Ascdended, you will need to use a Cooking Pot or an Industrial Cooker and must make sure the cooker has access to a water supply.

You will also need Giant Bee Honey, Sap, Rockarrot, Longrass, Savoroot, Stimulant, and Fiber in the ratio shown in the table below for a single piece of Sweet Vegetable Cake.

2x Giant Bee Honey 4x Sap 2x Rockarrot 2x Longrass 2x Savoroot 4x Stimulant 25x Fiber

Once all the ingredients have been placed in the Cooking Pot or Industrial Cooker, a Sweet Vegetable Cake will be created after 20 seconds.