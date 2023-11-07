In the exciting and dangerous world of Ark: Survival Ascended, having more energy can really help you out. One great way to get that energy is by eating something called Focal Chili.

Here’s a quick reminder as to what Focal Chili does and how to get your hands on some in Ark: Survival Ascended.

What does Focal Chili do in Ark: Survival Ascended?

An incredibly useful recipe to learn. Image via Studio Wildcard

In Ark: Survival Ascended, if you make your character eat some Focal Chili, they will be able to craft things twice as fast and move 25 percent faster for 15 minutes. It’s a great way to do more in less time, whether you’re making something or trying to get somewhere quickly.

How to make Focal Chili in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ingredients

To craft some Focal Chili in Ark: Survival Ascended, you’ll need to collect a few important ingredients first.

10 Mejoberries

20 Amarberries

20 Azulberries

20 Tintoberries

Five Citronal

Nine Cooked Meat Cooked Fish Meat, or Cooked Meat Jerky

Water

To get all the different berries, you can pick them from bushes all over the map. If you want Citronal, you can pick it from Citronal Trees by the beach or plant your own tree from a Citronal Seed. For the different kinds of meat, you need to hunt animals and cook the meat. And to find water, just fill up a Canteen with a fresh pool of water.

Method

After you gather all of the ingredients, toss them into a Cooking Pot or an Industrial Cooker and wait for one minute. Then, you’ll get a bowl of Focal Chili, and it’s definitely worth the wait.

How long does Focal Chili take to spoil in Ark: Survival Ascended?

If you keep Focal Chili in your bag, it will be okay to use for five hours. If you store it with a friendly dinosaur, it will last for 20 hours.

But that’s not as long as it would last in special storage places you can make. In a Preserving Bin, the chili stays fresh for two days, in a Smokehouse it lasts for three days, and if you put it in a Refrigerator, it will be good for a whole 20 days.