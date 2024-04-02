Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth Update: Full patch notes listed

The long-awaited Scorched Earth expansion and the Bob’s Tall Tales paid DLC are finally available in Ark: Survival Ascended, bringing a bunch of new content for players to enjoy—and we have the patch notes right here for you.

Recommended Videos

Besides introducing a massive new desert biome to explore and new dinos to tame, this new Ark update brings new items, challenges, and plenty more to discover as you focus on surviving the harsh climates. Here are the patch notes for the Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth update.

Everything included in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth update

Scorched Earth is here

Water is crucial here. Screenshot via Studio Wildcard on YouTube

Scorched Earth is the first map to be added to Ark: Survival Ascended after its initial release with The Island. It introduces the scorching desert realm, featuring six different biomes, new dinos, and graver challenges.

New dinos added with the Scorched Earth map

You can now find and tame three new creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended’s desert realm, including:

Wyvern Fasolasuchus Death Worm

Looks like you are in for a memorable adventure in the desert.

New items to craft and challenges to face

Challenges automatically become daunting with Scorched Earth, thanks to extreme climatic conditions. To survive, you will need more resistant items—and the update makes sure you get the support.

According to the patch notes, Scorched Earth requires you to rely more on whips, boomerangs, flamethrowers, chainsaws, and other items for defense. While tents, wells, wind turbines, and oil refineries become inevitable for base sustainability. To top it off, the map is susceptible to disasters like electrical storms, sandstorms, and heat stroke. You can survive them, but it won’t be easy.

Lastly, this Ark: Survival Ascended map also harbors one of the toughest bosses in the franchise’s history: the fearsome Manticore. Needless to say, there is a lot to conquer with the new update.

Bob’s Tell Tales for adventurous Ark: Survival Ascended players

The free Scorched Earth map expansion is adequately challenging to keep players on their toes for a long time. But if you are looking for a greater challenge, you can get the paid DLC Bob’s Tell Tales to exchange your experience.

As you help Bob piece together his Ark’s journey, you unlock new content, including the unique and gigantic Oasisaur, new western-style structures, a steam train, and more. You can get the expansion pass for $29.99.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more