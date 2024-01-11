Ark: Survival Ascended update roadmap: All upcoming new maps and DLC

Ark: Survival Ascended endured a rocky launch period, but there’s plenty of new content on the way, including a wealth of new maps and DLC.

Unlike its predecessor, all new maps in Ark: Survival Ascended are included in the base edition of the game and do not require an additional purchase, although there are DLC options for those looking to add something more to their game.

You can find all the planned release dates for new Ark: Survival Ascended maps and details on DLC below.

When will new maps release in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Lots more to come. Image via Studio Wildcard.

New maps in Ark: Survival Ascended are included for free as part of the full game, with the first due to arrive in March 2024. Each new map will add new challenges, bosses, features, and creatures, among other additions. The roadmap for new maps is as follows:

March 2024: Scorched Earth

Scorched Earth May 2024: The Center

The Center July 2024: Abberation

Abberation September 2024: Ragnarok

Ragnarok October 2024: Extinction

Extinction November 2025: Surprise (TBC)

Surprise (TBC) December 2024: Valguero

Valguero February 2025: Genesis Part 1

Genesis Part 1 April 2025: Crystal Isles

Crystal Isles May 2025: Genesis Part 2

Genesis Part 2 August 2025: Lost Island

Lost Island October 2025: Fjordur

Every new map in Ark: Survival Ascended will launch alongside a new creature that cannot be found (without using mods) in any other map in the game. Like the maps themselves, these creatures are included in the base game and do not require any additional purchases. So far, the creatures announced are:

Scorched Earth: Fasolasuchus

Fasolasuchus The Center: Shastasaurus

Shastasaurus Aberration: Yi Ling

Yi Ling Ragnarok: Gigantoraptor

Gigantoraptor Extinction: Dreadnoughtus

What DLC will be added to Ark: Survival Ascended?

A new look. Image via Studio Wildcard

While the new maps in Ark: Survival Ascended are not paid DLC, Studio Wildcard has revealed that additional “Adventure Packs” will be released periodically alongside new maps that provide in-game goodies when purchased.

The Adventure Pack for Scorched Earth has already been teased, which provides a cowboy-style look for skins, and Studio Wildcard stated the pack will also include trains, wagons, and a yet-to-be-revealed exclusive creature.

Details on each Adventure Pack are expected to be provided closer to the launch of each map.