How to find and tame the Oasisaur in Ark: Survival Ascended

Plenty of new content was added to Ark: Survival Ascended with the release of the Scorched Earth map, and the Oasisaur is a new creature—and we can tell you how to tame it.

The Oasisaur is a creature exclusive to Scorched Earth in Ark, and it can’t be found in the wild on The Island or any future DLC maps—and the taming method for this behemoth is unlike anything players have encountered before.

We’ve done the hard work and can tell you exactly how you can add an Oasisaur to your army.

Where to find the Oasisaur in Scorched Earth

A titan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Oasisaur is exclusive to Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended, so you won’t be able to find it on The Island or any future maps released.

Due to their massive size, Oasisaurs are not too difficult to spot once you encounter them, but you have to be looking in the right place—and you may also need some luck to find one, as it took me a while to encounter one.

Oasisaurs are found in the desert biome of Scorched Earth, located around the edges of the map. Be careful when venturing out, as dangerous creatures are lurking like the Fasolasuchus, Deathworms, and more.

If you struggle to find an Oasisaur, you can use console commands to spawn an Oasisaur onto the map. But you will need admin access to use this feature.

How to tame the Oasisaur in Scorched Earth

Grab the soul. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Oasisaur can only be tamed on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended if you have purchased the Bob’s Tall Tales DLC.

If you have purchased the Bob’s Tall Tales DLC, you can freely tame an Oasisaur—but the method is long and can be difficult. Follow these steps to tame an Oasisaur:

Kill a tamed creature and harvest its body until only the inventory bag is left. If a tamed creature dies in battle or from starvation, harvest its body and access the inventory bag.

Pick up the Death Essence from the inventory bag of the tamed creature that died and add it to your inventory.

from the inventory bag of the tamed creature that died and add it to your inventory. Fly onto the back of the Oasisaur and access the Oasisaur inventory by interacting with the pool of water found on its back.

Move the Death Essence of your tamed creature that died into the Oasisaur inventory.

A message appears telling you to protect the reincarnating creature from waves of enemies.

Vultures will spawn in the sky and fly towards you. Kill them before they can inflict damage on the reincarnating creature.

After several rounds of protecting the reincarnating creature, the Oasisaur will be tamed.

If you fail to protect the reincarnating creature, the taming process for the Oasisaur will fail and you have to try again with another Death Essence.

