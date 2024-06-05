How to find and tame a Shastasaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

With your Shastasaurus by your side, the ocean is yours to explore in Ark: Survival Ascended. But knowing how to tame and use this underwater colossus isn’t easy.

Taming and mastering the Shastasaurus is no small feat in Ark: Survival Ascended. To be fair, handing out one of the game’s top-tier dinos right off the bat would wreck the whole Ark experience. Forget those puny Dilophosaurs; the Shastasaurus is in a league of its own. With the power to set up shop underwater, wreak havoc with AoE damage, and double as your personal aquatic Uber, it’s a game-changer. In this guide, I’ll show you how to tame and use your Shantasaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Where to Find a Shastasaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Finding a Shastasaurus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shastasaurus are colossal creatures roaming the deep waters of the Ark: Survival Ascended. Their sheer size makes them hard to miss, but there are a few tips to find one:

Explore the deep waters near the edges of the map, particularly around the bottom right corner.

Head out to the deep ocean areas, avoiding shallow waters, and keep your eyes peeled for their massive forms breaching the surface.

Look for shadows beneath the waves and watch for their distinctive behavior.

How to Tame a Shastasaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Cuting off the leeches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To tame a Shastasaurus, get a Shastasaurus Saddle, cook a few Extraordinary Kibble, approach it with a pack of Ichthyosaurus, and cut its leeches. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

How to Craft a Shastasaurus Saddle

Before you can ride your Shastasaurus into the depths, craft a specialized saddle in Ark: Survival Ascended. This recipe unlocks at level 100. Craft it using the following resources:

200 Cementing Paste : Crafted with Chitin or Keratin and Stone.

: Crafted with Chitin or Keratin and Stone. 150 Electronics: Crafted with Silica Pearls and Metal Ingot in a Fabricator.

Crafted with Silica Pearls and Metal Ingot in a Fabricator. 250 Silica Pearls: Found in deep oceans and shallow areas from the icy biome.

Found in deep oceans and shallow areas from the icy biome. 350 Crystal: Gathered with a metal pick or mining Dinosaurs like the Ankylosaurus by targeting white crystals.

Gathered with a metal pick or mining Dinosaurs like the Ankylosaurus by targeting white crystals. 1,500 Metal: Mined from metal rocks with a Metal Pick or mining Dinosaurs like the Ankylosaurus.

Once crafted, equip your Shastasaurus with this sleek submarine saddle to unlock its full potential. But before you can place it on the Shastasaurus, you’ve got to tame it.

How to cook Extraordinary Kibble

To get Extraordinary Kibble in Ark: Survival Ascended, throw the following ingredients in a Cooking Pot or Industrial Cooker:

One Special Egg: At the moment, go for the Wyvern Egg.

At the moment, go for the Wyvern Egg. Five Fibers: Acquired by harvesting plants, either by hand, with the Metal Sickle, or with a harvesting dinosaur like the Mosochops.

Acquired by harvesting plants, either by hand, with the Metal Sickle, or with a harvesting dinosaur like the Mosochops. One Giant Bee Honey: Gathered from a tamed Giant Bee‘s Bee Hive.

Gathered from a tamed Giant Bee‘s Bee Hive. One Lazarus Chowder: Cooked with nine Cooked Meat, five Savoroot, five Longrass, 10 Mejoberry, two Narcotic, and Water in a Cooking Pot or Industrial Cooker.

Cooked with nine Cooked Meat, five Savoroot, five Longrass, 10 Mejoberry, two Narcotic, and Water in a Cooking Pot or Industrial Cooker. 10 Mejoberry: Harvested on the island.

With a few of these Extraordinary Kibbles in your inventory, you’re ready to try and tame the Shastasaurus.

Best strategy to tame a Shastasaurus

Follow these steps to tame a Shastasaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Tame a pack of Ichthyosaurus to assist you in the taming process. Three to five should be enough. These are considerably smaller but also faster underwater dinosaurs. Locate your target Shastasaurus and approach it with your Ichthyosaurus squad. Distract the Shastasaurus until it targets you, then lead it towards the surface. As the Shastasaurus rises, leeches spawn on its body. Use a sickle to remove these leeches, but be careful not to damage the Shastasaurus. Once you remove all leeches, feed the Shastasaurus. Approach its mouth with Extraordinary Kibble and feed it to start the taming process. Repeat this process as necessary until the Shastasaurus is successfully tamed. Then, place the Shastasaurus Saddle and let the fun begin.

How to use a Shastasaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Combat abilities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ve tamed your very own Shastasaurus. Now it’s time to harness its power and explore the depths of the Ark: Survival Ascended. Here’s how to make the most of the Shastasaurus’ abilities.

The Shastasaurus has a spacious submarine saddle . With ample room for storage and dino passengers, this is the best underwater base you can get in the game.

. With ample room for storage and dino passengers, this is the best underwater base you can get in the game. Torpedo : Unleashes torpedoes, transforming your Shastasaurus into a formidable weapon.

: Unleashes torpedoes, transforming your Shastasaurus into a formidable weapon. Pulse: Releases waves that stun nearby enemies.

