How to find and tame a Giant Bee in Ark: Survival Ascended

While there are no bee keeper suits in Ark, there is a ghillie suit to hide your presence as you sneak up on the Giant Bee to tame it in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Looking for a way to get honey to make Kibble for animal taming? This is where to find and tame a Giant Bee in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Ark Survival Ascended: Where to find a Giant Bee

The Giant Bee of Ark: Survival Ascended resides inside the Redwood Forest of The Island. This area is known for its high danger levels of wild and hostile creatures. Do not attempt to enter the area without a Flyer (flying animal). If you want to stay in the forest for a while, your best bet is to create an aerial base in the tall trees, rather than making a structure on the forest’s surface.

A Flyer is also helpful to locate any bee hives where the Giant Bee lives. These often spawn on the giant and tall trees of the forest but can be seen from the ground. You need a certain amount of protection inside the forest. These include the full set of Ghillie equipment and Sleeping Bags.

Once you have found the bee hive, use your Grapple to ascend the trees and land directly above the hive itself. You need C4 to entice the Giant Bee from its hive. It’s an extreme but effective method to capture and tame a Giant Bee. Plant the C4 on the tree and return to the surface. Use the C4 Remote to detonate. The Giant Bee and her minions will appear.

How to tame a Giant Bee in Ark: Survival Ascended

Now that the Giant Bee has emerged, you must wait until the bee has descended to ground level. Once it has, change your camera perspective to third-person. This will allow you to run up to the bee and feed it the taming requirement of Rare Flowers.

With every feed, the Giant Bee’s hive will chase you. All you need to do is evade the bees by running away and circling back to continue the taming process. The bees will follow you the entire time so make sure that you never stop or slow down otherwise they will catch up to you. Repeat this process of feeding the Giant Bee with Rare Flowers, running away from the bees, and circling back following the Giant Bee’s moving icon to feed her again.

You will know when the taming process ends as the bee hive appears in your inventory once completed.