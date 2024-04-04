Ark: Survival Ascended: All Silica Pearls locations in Scorched Earth

While Scorched Earth may not be the epitome of hydration, it still holds a decent stash of Silica Pearls within its parched expanses in the world of Ark: Survival Ascended.

Silica Pearls are your go-to resource for craft Ark: Survival Ascended‘s high-end gear. That being said, snagging these precious pearls isn’t a walk in the park, especially in the parched expanses of Scorched Earth. While we can’t hop on our Argentavis and scour Fjordur’s shores for an endless supply just yet, we’ve got to make the most of what’s available. Here’s how you can get Silica Pearls in Scorched Earth and its best uses in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Every Silica Pearl farming hotspot in Ark: Survival Ascended

Silica Pearl farming hotspots. Image by Dot Esports

While the map above outlines every location you can get Silica Pearls in Ark: Survival Ascended, the biggest concentrations of this resource are near the Red Obelisk and on the river north of the map.

The best way to farm Silica Pearls in Scorched Earth is to follow the outline of the river, especially north of the map, and look for green clams to harvest. You may find one or two on the south portion of the river as well, but the biggest concentrations lie north.

You don’t need any tool to harvest Silica Pearls from clams. All you have to do is pick them up with your hands. Alternatively, to maximize your profits, harvest Silica Pearls while riding a mount like the Anglerfish, Direwolf, or Otter. These mounts increase the gains of your Silica Pearl farming yields in Ark: Survival Ascended by five or four stars. Unfortunately, The Excavation Rig is from the Genesis: Part 2 DLC and isn’t available in the current version of ASA, so just stick to these resources for now.

Best uses for Silica Pearls in Ark: Survival Ascended

My precious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best uses for Silica Pearls are crafting Heavy Turrets or trading them for other resources you actually need. If you’re PvE-focused, Heavy Turrets can help kill Wyverns and steal their eggs, which, as cruel as it sounds, can be extremely profitable.

You could also craft a Bronto Platform Saddle, a game-changer to transport resources from farming hotspots to your base location in Ark: Survival Ascended. The Desert Goggles and Hat is also a great crafting recipe to keep in mind when farming Silica Pearls since it can provide 30 points of heat resistance, a perk that can come in handy in the deserted, arid lands of Scorched Earth.

