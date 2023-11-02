How to find and tame an Otter in Ark: Survival Ascended

Otters are one of the most adorable creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended and are also extremely useful, so taming them is advised.

When carried by a Survivor, Otters provide protection from the elements, allowing you to explore more comfortably, and can also harvest fish to collect Silica Pearls and Black Pearls.

If you want this cuddly friend to join you on your adventures, we’ve got everything you need to know here.

Where to find an Otter in Ark: Survival Ascended

Do you like my scarf? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Otters can be found near rivers across The Island map in Ark: Survival Ascended, although the best spot for finding them is in the northern part of the river that circles the Redwood biome.

Unfortunately, this also happens to be one of the best spots on The Island to find Spinos, which is bad news for the Otters and for your taming hopes.

You may, therefore, have better luck taming an Otter by locating one around the Southern Islets toward the bottom of the map, where there are fewer carnivores to worry about.

How to tame an Otter in Ark: Survival Ascended

Otters are tamed through non-violent methods in Ark: Survival Ascended and require a unique approach if they are to become your friend.

After you have located a wild Otter, kill fish nearby and drag the bodies to the Otter. When you reach the Otter, hit the interact button (E on PC, Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation), to feed the fish to the Otter.

It may take several fish to fully tame the Otter but they should remain nearby and, once you have fed one fish, a marker will appear on your map showing the location of the Otter.

The most effective fish to feed an Otter is the Sabertooth Salmon. Any Piranhas nearby will instantly eat the Sabertooth Salmon or Coelacanth once they are killed, however. Therefore, it’s best to kill Piranhas first, even if you don’t feed them to the Otter.