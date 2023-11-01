Silica Pearls in Ark: Survival Ascended are a resource you’re going to need plenty of as you progress, so knowing how to get them is crucial information.

Used as a main crafting ingredient for Electronics, Silica Pearls are necessary for crafting high-end gear in the game, including machines, weapons, and more.

However, farming them does not come easy, particularly early in the game, as you may need to venture into dangerous territory.

How to get Silica Pearls in Ark: Survival Ascended

Some can be found on the shore. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Silica Pearls can be found in abundance in the ocean surrounding The Island, though venturing into the depths is dangerous and extremely risky.

Instead, a better approach is to target the shoreline of the snow biome for Silica Pearls, as clams can be found regularly. You do not need a tool to harvest them and can simply do so with your hands.

Previously, in Ark: Survival Evolved, it was possible to find Silica Pearls in small quantities in the rivers spread across The Island but I’m yet to have any luck locating any such spots in the remaster.

You also have a chance of getting Silica Pearls when you harvest corpses of Trilobites, which can be found on beaches throughout Ark, and from harvesting corpses of Eurypterids and Leeches—though these are harder to find.

There is also a chance of finding Silica Pearls when looting Giant Beaver Dams, though you need to be wary of any wild Castoroides in the area as accessing the Dam’s inventory will make them aggressive toward you.

You can also use an Otter to harvest Silica Pearls, which can be used to kill Coelacanth, which can be found in abundance in Ark’s rivers and oceans, and harvest their bodies. This method also works with Anglerfish.

However, the best method to obtain Silica Pearls is by using a flying tame like a Pteranodon or Argentavis and combing the shores of the snow biome. You can quickly jump off to collect resources and make an easy escape if any danger emerges.