How to find and tame Wyverns in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth

Ark: Survival Ascended’s Scorched Earth DLC is finally here, and with it are brand new creatures to catch, including the legendary Wyvern itself.

Wyverns are an enigmatic and ever-present creature in many different fantasy titles, and now, you can capture your very own in the wilds of Ark: Survival Ascended. In the Scorched Earth and Bob’s Tall Tales DLC, Wyverns have set up home in Ark. Like most other creatures, you can tame them.

How to tame Wyverns in Ark: Survival Ascended

Don’t get Egg on your face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wyverns can’t be tamed directly in Ark: Survival Ascended. Instead, you have to obtain a Wyvern Egg, milk female Wyverns, and nurture the hatched baby Wyvern using the milk.

If you’re new to Ark, this is probably information overload and seems like a daunting task. Quite frankly, it is, as Wyverns don’t enjoy being messed around with. Here are some easy steps to make things as simple as possible:

Track down and enter a Wyvern Nest—identifiable by a huge trench with lava at the bottom on the western side of the map. We strongly recommend you use a tamed flying creature to enter and exit. The nest is likely to be guarded by at least one Wyvern, so drop in, collect the Egg, and hastily retreat. The protective Wyvern will chase you, which is why we recommend a flying mount for your desperate getaway. Once it stops chasing you, it’s time to get the Egg to the right temperature to hatch—knowledge of how to breed and incubate eggs in Ark: Survival Ascended is essential. Use Air Conditioners, or any other method that works for you, and the Egg will hatch. To get the milk for the baby, knock out a female Wyvern, check the inventory, and it will be there. Keep feeding your newborn Wyvern the milk, and you’ll get a tamed Wyvern.

Importantly, you should note that you aren’t guaranteed to find a Wyvern Egg in every nest when you search it. This is for one of two reasons: either the nest simply doesn’t have an Egg, or someone else on the server took it first. Be warned.

The Wyvern is just one component of the wider Scorched Earth picture. Check out our full dino list, then learn how to cool down in Ark’s Scorched Earth DLC.

